Looking for something different for your Chinese New Year feast? Try ‘gyu sheng’ or Chinese-Peruvian

For many, the coming Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time for symbolic thinking. Centuries of finely honed traditions have yielded specific, mostly cheerful, edible exigencies that vary from home to home.

The likes of yusheng, pencai and whole steamed fish are all designed to usher in auspicious tidings in the coming year. Everything in abundance is the zeitgeist for the season and in a country whose heart beats around the love of good food, gobbling up every fortuitous symbol makes for an extra happy occasion.

This same love of good food, however, has led to rigid competition among purveyors of traditional CNY treats. We are all loyal to our favourite brand of pineapple tarts, nian gao, pen cai or bak kwa, so the fight for the CNY dollar is a hard one. How to get a leg up? Dream up an irresistibly unique creation that you don’t have to fight anyone else for, of course.

To that end, restaurants have dreamt up ever more novel delights this year. Galette de rois (French king’s cake) filled with eight treasures glutinous rice, anyone? How about gyu sheng (with beef) instead of yu sheng?

Though they may be far from traditional, the symbolisms in these foods remain firmly intact. So, if you are in the market for something same-same-but-different this time around, these offerings might just be the ticket to a prosperous Year of the Rabbit.

PROSPERITY 8 TREASURE GALETTE DES ROIS

What do the Epiphany (which marks the day the three wise men visited the infant Jesus according to Christian tradition) and Chinese New Year have in common? This year, they both fall in January.