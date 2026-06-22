Cafe-grocer Curly’s at Dempsey to undergo rebranding after just 7 months
Opened to much fanfare last November and hailed as Singapore's answer to luxury LA supermarket Erewhon, Curly's has now closed. Casa Vostra co-founder Antonio Miscellaneo tells 8days.sg he’s involved in the new concept replacing it.
Curly's, the Dempsey cafe-grocer that opened last November, is set to close for renovations and a rebrand just seven months after it opened its doors.
The current business model is being scrapped in favour of an entirely new direction for the space. Curly's was conceived by F&B company Ebb & Flow Group, whose portfolio includes pizza chain Casa Vostra, heritage kopitiam Chin Mee Chin Confectionery and Michelin-starred restaurant Willow.
The new eatery will involve chef Antonio Miscellaneo, co-owner of Casa Vostra and also the founder of Italian restaurant La Bottega.
The grocer-cafe announced the surprising news on Instagram on Jun 10.
"Curly's has always been shaped by curiosity, community, and a love for thoughtful food experiences," the post read. "We're preparing for an exciting new chapter and reimagined concept, with new experiences, menus and flavours to come."
When Curly's opened at Dempsey Hill in November 2025, it brought together a specialty grocer, bakery and cafe under one roof. It boasted casual-luxe vibes and gorgeous views of greenery.
Curly's took over the ground-floor space previously occupied by French restaurant Atout, which continues to operate on the building's upper floors.
Customers could browse imported produce like fruits and meats, artisanal pantry staples, wellness products and specialty ingredients sourced from around the world. After shopping, they could hop over to Curly’s cafe, which offers breakfast and lunch daily, with dinner service on selected evenings.
Curly’s opening last year generated considerable buzz, with some observers describing Curly's as Singapore's mini equivalent to Erewhon, the celebrity-favourite atas supermarket chain in Los Angeles known for its premium groceries and wellness-focused offerings. For instance, a bottle of olive oil at Curly’s ranged from S$50, all the way up to a whopping S$120.
However, industry insiders tell 8days.sg that Curly's has not performed as well as hoped.
The cafe drew crowds on weekends, but struggled to maintain the same level of footfall on weekdays.
When contacted by 8days.sg, a representative for Ebb & Flow Group said the team is "still working through the [new] concept" and is not ready to share details.
Does Antonio Miscellaneo’s involvement in the revamped concept mean another Italian joint in Dempsey? Surprisingly, no.
He tells 8days.sg that the project will have nothing to do with Casa Vostra, La Bottega or Italian cuisine.
"We are still working on the details, so I can't share much," says Miscellaneo.
He does, however, reveal that the upcoming venture is expected to have a Mediterranean slant. There will likely also be wood-fired cooking involved.
The Italian chef first built a loyal following through his private diner Casa Nostra, before opening La Bottega Enoteca in Joo Chiat in 2021. The restaurant quickly became known for its Italian fare and Roman-style pizzas.
He later partnered Ebb & Flow Group to launch casual pizzeria Casa Vostra, whose pizzas have since attracted long queues and a devoted following.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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