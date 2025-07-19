As all-white soiree Diner en Blanc returns to Singapore, can a Gen Z host shake off its exclusive vibe?

Secrecy and inclusivity go together like white clothing and sambal chilli. But bringing together seemingly conflicting ideas is the lofty ambition of one Singaporean, who plans to make one of the world’s most famous pop-up events a night to remember for 3,000 guests. And he’s only 18.

Chiang Yee has been appointed the youngest host in history for Le Diner en Blanc, more commonly called Diner en Blanc, which will return to Singapore on Sep 6 for its seventh edition here.

With its presence in more than 85 cities since it began in Paris in 1988, the large-scale urban picnic is renowned for keeping its outdoor location secret – including from guests – until the event itself.

Guests are also expected to adhere to the all-white dress code; and usually encouraged to bring along their own white furniture, utensils and table decor, although they can also request for tables and chairs to be provided. The goal is to create a sense of unity through purposeful uniformity.

And while guests are encouraged to bring their own food, per picnic norms, there are also catered meals available for order on the Diner en Blanc online store pre-event.

But what does someone from a generation often criticised for being glued to their screens understand about pulling off a massive get-together, in a world where the mere concept of community has fundamentally shifted post-pandemic?

What does a teenager – who’s just hit the legal drinking age in Singapore, hasn’t yet done National Service and still isn’t sure what he wants to study in university – know about navigating the complexities of hosting a decadent soiree against a backdrop of global unrest?

What does he know about the public relations fiasco that happened during Diner en Blanc's inaugural edition in Singapore 13 years ago, which his father hosted? He was only five then.

Enough to realise he's got his work cut out for him, but not enough to be deterred, as I learnt when I spoke with the clearheaded 18-year-old earlier in July.