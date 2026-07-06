Cantonese eatery Dudu to close after landlord gives owner a month to move out before lease expiry

Just seven months after opening, Dudu Cantonese Cuisine, the buzzy collaboration between local F&B entrepreneur Tommy Pang and popular Guangzhou restaurant Zi Zhe Shi Tang, has been forced to shut its outlet at a Eunos industrial canteen after its landlord decided not to renew the coffeeshop's lease.

Pang, 29, broke the news on Instagram last week, saying he and the canteen's 11 other tenants had been told to vacate by the end of July. Two of the affected tenants had only opened two months earlier.

Speaking to 8days.sg, Pang said he was informed of the decision only on Jun 21, leaving him just over a month to find a new home for the eatery and its 17 staff before their last operating day on Jul 26, 2026. Dudu Cantonese Cuisine, also known as Dudu, serves about 450 diners a day.

Pang is the second-generation owner of decade-old yong tau foo chain Bai Nian and pork leg rice hawker chain Shi Nian. His family also runs prawn noodle brand Hae! Mee and Bai Nian Food Court.

Pang has been operating out of the Eunos unit since June 2024, when it was home to Hae! Prawn Claypot before he transformed it into Dudu last November.

Known for its modern take on Cantonese cuisine, Dudu has won fans with its crispy orh luak, pork pie (rou bing), and claypot dishes like baked yellow croaker fish with lantern chilli.