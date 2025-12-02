East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Orchard to close this month after 33 years of operations

Orchard icon East Ocean Teochew Restaurant is set to shut down this month after 33 years of operations. In a statement on its website on Monday (Dec 1), the restaurant disclosed that since its shareholders and management "have advanced in age" with "no successors to take over", it will cease operations on Dec 28.

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant, which specialises in Teochew Cantonese cuisine and dim sum, first opened in 1992 at Shaw Centre. In 2012, it shifted to its current location at Ngee Ann City.

Among its signature dishes are its roasted pork belly, Teochew cold crab, steamed bamboo clam with garlic and chilli and Teochew cold roe crab.