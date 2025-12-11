6 homemade food gifts that are so good even your pickiest friend will love them

The festive season is just around the corner, and you just can’t face the chaos of gift shopping. Worse, you’ve run out of ideas for what to buy.

I’ve been there. And the irony is, I love gift shopping. But I’m also pretty sure some of my gifts end up in the recipient’s re-gifting pile, ready to impress someone else in the future.

Here’s a thought: Consider chucking the whole shopping shebang altogether and rustling up a jar of food instead.

Making a food gift probably takes less time than getting dressed, making the trip to your neighbourhood shopping mall, browsing for suitable gifts, queueing up to pay for them, queuing up again to get them gift-wrapped, and finally, tiredly making your way home.

You can do all them all in your pyjamas – and at 2am, if you like. And with these recipes, you don’t even need to be that much of a cook.

Even the pickiest friend or relative won’t be able to fault the care and time taken to make a food gift. Yes, you could easily buy a jar of anything I’ve offered here, but that’s not the point.

And in case you’re still not sold, they make great last-minute gifts too.

1. ROASTED GARLIC