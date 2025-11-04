Fix Dessert Chocolatier, original maker of viral Dubai chocolate, opens pop-up store at Changi Airport
Fix Dessert Chocolatier was founded by British-Egyptian engineer Sarah Hamouda and her husband. Its Dubai chocolate became viral in 2024.
If you're a fan of the viral Dubai chocolate, here's some good news. Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the original creator of the famous confectionery, now has a pop-up store at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.
Founded in 2021 by British-Egyptian engineer Sarah Hamouda, Fix Dessert Chocolatier is known for its decadent chocolate bars that are filled with pistachio cream and kataifi strands – a combination that lends to the dessert's signature crunchy-gooey texture and rich flavour.
Dubai chocolate exploded in popularity worldwide in 2024, after content creators filmed themselves trying it. Now, variants of the dessert have popped up in numerous countries, including Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.
According to a video posted by TikTok user aiaii, Fix Dessert Chocolatier's Singapore pop-up store will feature five flavours – all priced at S$34.90 each. They are Can't Get Knafeh Of It (milk chocolate with pistachio kunafah); Can't Get Knafeh Of It – Dark Chocolate (dark chocolate with pistachio kunafah), Pick Up A Pretzel (milk chocolate with pretzels); Pick Up A Pretzel – Dark Chocolate (dark chocolate with pretzels) and Mind Your Own Biscuit (white chocolate with speculoos).
The pop-up will reportedly run till Jan 31, 2026.