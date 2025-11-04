Fix Dessert Chocolatier, original maker of viral Dubai chocolate, opens pop-up store at Changi Airport

If you're a fan of the viral Dubai chocolate, here's some good news. Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the original creator of the famous confectionery, now has a pop-up store at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Founded in 2021 by British-Egyptian engineer Sarah Hamouda, Fix Dessert Chocolatier is known for its decadent chocolate bars that are filled with pistachio cream and kataifi strands – a combination that lends to the dessert's signature crunchy-gooey texture and rich flavour.

Dubai chocolate exploded in popularity worldwide in 2024, after content creators filmed themselves trying it. Now, variants of the dessert have popped up in numerous countries, including Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.