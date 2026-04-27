Ex-footballers’ halal chee cheong fun stall sees boost in business after PM Wong’s visit

When asked how they felt about the newfound publicity, the duo said it was a surprise. “It was a shock that he came down to visit our stall. It was really nice talking to him and we truly are honoured,” they told 8days.sg.

“To be honest, we have no idea why he came down – maybe to visit all the hawker vendors in the area,” Muhammad Nurullah added.

Mr Wong spent about 10 minutes at the stall, where he tried their Original Chee Cheong Fun (S$5) – silky rice noodle rolls drizzled with a signature sauce made with dried shrimp paste, sesame oil and sesame seeds along with other ingredients.

“When we got positive feedback from him, we felt very grateful and touched. He gave us the motivation to continue improving and maintain the quality of our food,” he said.

Since the visit, the stall has seen an uptick in business. According to Muhammad Nurullah, both new and returning customers have been dropping by after seeing the video.

Before entering the F&B world, both partners were professional footballers who played together at Balestier Khalsa and have been friends for over a decade. Muhammad Nurullah retired in 2020, while Mohammad Hazzuwan hung up his boots in 2025.

Between them, they’ve played for clubs like Geylang International and Hougang United, with Mohammad Hazzuwan also winning the S-League’s Best Young Player award in 2017.

He began helping out at the stall while still playing professionally, after Muhammad Nurullah asked if he’d be keen to join and help grow the business. He would come by after his morning training sessions before eventually transitioning fully into hawker life in 2025.

“My mother-in-law always made chee cheong fun for my family to makan, and I realised it was different from the usual Chinese-style ones,” said Muhammad Nurullah.