What makes a good fried chicken? The folks at Arnold’s, The Coconut Club and Summer Hill share their secrets

When asked to name his favourite, Sia is too humble to say his own fried chicken. Instead, he names The Nasi Lemak Shop in Kuala Lumpur. “With most ayam berempah, the spices don’t stick to the skin, and when they do, they tend to burn in the cooking,” he explained.

“The Nasi Lemak Shop makes it so that the spices stick to the skin without burning, and the chicken is very moist.”

Good fried chicken, he added, starts with good-quality chicken, which his team marinates in a vacuum chamber for two days. “Marinating them in a vacuum allows the spices to penetrate the meat without losing moisture from the salt,” he said.