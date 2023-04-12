Hawker stall boasts former Providore Cafe and Starbucks baristas pulling S$1.50 kopi from espresso machine

Sporting a suitably hipster newsboy cap and ’stache, the cheerful barista does not consider the job change to be a downgrade. “I like talking to the uncles and aunties at the hawker centre. Sometimes they try to talk to me in Chinese and I have to tell them I cannot speak Chinese. The vibe here is very friendly and warm."

BOSSES HAVE NO REGRETS LEAVING STABLE AIR FORCE JOBS

Despite the pay cut (Wong says they’re drawing a fixed salary of “a few thousand” each), the ex-engineer says he does not regret becoming a hawker. “It’s a very big change [of environment], but I find it most rewarding when we educate the older folks [on specialty coffee] and they listen and want to give it a try,” he shared.

Wong, who is married with two children, says his spouse has been supportive too. “It was actually my wife who encouraged me to start this,” he said. “We’ve also been quite fortunate that there have been no losses.” The owners have recovered their capital for the Tekka outlet, and hope to do the same for the new stall “soon”.