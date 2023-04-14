Culinary grad joins family’s laksa and prawn mee business despite dad’s objections

GAVE UP MICHELIN DREAM TO HELP PARENTS

“My dream was to be the chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. But my dad wakes up at 4am and comes back at 6pm. When my parents come home, they complain about how tiring [hawker] work is. That’s why I decided to help them,” shared YY. We were surprised to learn that his parents have been running the stall on their own – without hiring any helpers – for the past 36 years.

After completing National Service, the hawker turned down a full-time junior cook position at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (he used to work part-time at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Colony) to start learning the ropes at his family’s stall. “Of course I wanted more experience [working at different restaurants] but I saw that my parents needed help [urgently],” he explained.

JOINED BY OLDER BROTHER SIX MONTHS AGO

Older brother Yeesheng, or Ah Tu, had a similar revelation. “My dad didn’t want us to take over the business. His plan was to keep working at the stall until he retired, but I felt that it would be a shame [if nobody took over the brand]. The work is becoming really tough for my parents so that’s why I chose to help,” shared the 38-year-old former IT professional.

Ah Tu started cooking daily at their Sims Drive joint about six months ago, while YY shuttles between both stalls. They’ve also hired three assistants, including a cook, to helm the new Ang Mo Kio outlet. Their parents continue to run the original Sims Drive outlet daily – they work shorter hours now thanks to the additional help from Ah Tu.

TOOK A FEW YEARS TO WIN DAD OVER

Since joining the business about five years ago, YY has been setting up SOPs for the cooking processes. These include preparing larger batches of their laksa paste and freezing them once a week, instead of his father’s method of frying a few batches of the rempah at their stall daily.

“My dad was not happy about that either,” he quipped. “I just continued to do it until I won him over.” He says it took about three years to win his father’s approval. The turning point occurred when the towkay phoned him for help. “He called me when he was out of laksa paste and asked me to cook more. That’s when I knew I got his approval.”