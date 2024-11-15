Japanese curry bun chain Giraffa opening first Singapore outlet in December
The Kamakura brand is named after the Italian word for ‘giraffe’, as it wanted customers to eagerly anticipate its curry buns with stretched necks.
Singaporeans will have another Japanese snack brand to look forward to here, when Giraffa opens its first Singapore outlet at Westgate mall this December. The curry bun chain, which is popular in its native Kamakura, is named after the Italian word for ‘giraffe’.
According to its website, that’s because the chain “hopes that [their] curry bread would be something customers wait for with [stretched necks], like a giraffe with a long neck”.
According to its hoarding, the chain has won the “Japanese Golden Award for three consecutive years”. Giraffa specialises in curry buns which boast light and chewy bread that is “slightly sweet with a milky flavour”, stuffed with a chunky beef-and-pork curry filling.
The curry itself is sweetened with honey and apples, with tartness from tomatoes and red wine. Giraffa also apparently uses ”a blend of 30 kinds of spices, including turmeric, coriander and cumin, which creates rich aroma and flavour”.
While most Japanese curry buns are coated with panko crumbs before being deep-fried, Giraffa’s version has a “specially formulated batter that gives it a light, crispy texture”.
This story was originally published in 8Days.