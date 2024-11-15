Japanese curry bun chain Giraffa opening first Singapore outlet in December

Singaporeans will have another Japanese snack brand to look forward to here, when Giraffa opens its first Singapore outlet at Westgate mall this December. The curry bun chain, which is popular in its native Kamakura, is named after the Italian word for ‘giraffe’.

According to its website, that’s because the chain “hopes that [their] curry bread would be something customers wait for with [stretched necks], like a giraffe with a long neck”.