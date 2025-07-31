One of Korea’s oldest noodle restaurants is opening in Singapore

Sure, you’re familiar with Japanese soba – but did you know chilled buckwheat noodles are a thing in Korea, too? Gwanghwamun Mijin, the Seoul institution that's been serving naengmyeon (cold noodles) since 1954, is opening its first overseas flagship at Far East Square on Aug 20.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant has quite the pedigree – among its notable regulars was the late former South Korean President Park Chung-hee, who was reportedly a frequent diner back in the day.

With 11 franchise locations across Korea plus its original flagship in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun district, this isn't just another Korean restaurant riding the Hallyu wave.