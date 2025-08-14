Haidilao Singapore will close its Clarke Quay outlet on Aug 31, eligible members to receive S$20 e-voucher

Hot pot chain Haidilao will shut its Clarke Quay outlet, its first-ever restaurant in Singapore, on Aug 31, following the end of its lease. This follows a series of closures in recent months, including Haidilao outlets at Downtown East and Bedok Mall.

In a statement, Haidilao Singapore extended "heartfelt thanks to every customer who has supported [them] along the way".

“This was our very first outlet in Singapore and served as an introduction to Chinese hotpot for many local diners," said a spokesperson for Haidilao Singapore.

“It also holds countless fond memories for our team and guests alike. Looking ahead, we will continue to serve the local market through diverse concepts and elevated dining experiences.”