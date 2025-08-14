Logo
Haidilao Singapore will close its Clarke Quay outlet on Aug 31, eligible members to receive S$20 e-voucher
Haidilao Singapore will close its Clarke Quay outlet on Aug 31, eligible members to receive S$20 e-voucher

The Haidilao outlet at Clarke Quay is the hot pot chain's first-ever restaurant in Singapore.

Haidilao Singapore will be shutting down its Clarke Quay outlet. (Photo: Facebook/Haidilao Singapore)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
14 Aug 2025 09:52AM
Hot pot chain Haidilao will shut its Clarke Quay outlet, its first-ever restaurant in Singapore, on Aug 31, following the end of its lease. This follows a series of closures in recent months, including Haidilao outlets at Downtown East and Bedok Mall.

In a statement, Haidilao Singapore extended "heartfelt thanks to every customer who has supported [them] along the way".

“This was our very first outlet in Singapore and served as an introduction to Chinese hotpot for many local diners," said a spokesperson for Haidilao Singapore.

“It also holds countless fond memories for our team and guests alike. Looking ahead, we will continue to serve the local market through diverse concepts and elevated dining experiences.”

Haidilao operates in numerous countries, including Japan, the United States and South Korea. (Photo: Facebook/Haidilao Singapore)

To thank customers who have supported the Clarke Quay outlet, Haidilao Singapore will be giving out over S$800,000 worth of dining vouchers. Eligible members will get an e-voucher worth S$20, redeemable with no minimum spend at any Haidilao outlet in the country.

From Aug 18 to 29, those who dine at Haidilao Clarke Quay during selected hours can also take part in a lucky draw to win dining vouchers for Haidilao’s sister brands: Hi Hotpot and Hi Noodle.

Following Haidilao Clarke Quay's closure, the nearest Haidilao outlets in the area will be at Marina Bay Sands, Marina Square, Bugis+, Plaza Singapura and 313@Somerset.

Source: CNA/hq

