Haidilao Singapore launches coriander-themed menu with hotpot broth, drinks and more

Great news for those who love coriander. Haidilao Singapore has announced that it has launched a limited-time coriander-themed menu that's available at outlets starting today (Jun 18).

The menu comprises four items.

First up is the Extra Coriander Soup Base, which, true to its name, is a broth that's loaded with coriander. According to Haidilao, the base is made for diners "seeking a more adventurous hotpot option, with a flavour profile that builds in intensity".

If you prefer to eat coriander in its true form, you'll be glad to know that the limited-time menu also has fresh coriander, which you can select as an add-on for your hotpot dinner.

Once you're done, you can wash it down with the remaining two items: the Coriander Spritzer and the Coriander Cocktail.