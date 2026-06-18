Haidilao Singapore launches coriander-themed menu with hotpot broth, drinks and more
Haidilao Singapore has launched a limited-time coriander series.
Great news for those who love coriander. Haidilao Singapore has announced that it has launched a limited-time coriander-themed menu that's available at outlets starting today (Jun 18).
The menu comprises four items.
First up is the Extra Coriander Soup Base, which, true to its name, is a broth that's loaded with coriander. According to Haidilao, the base is made for diners "seeking a more adventurous hotpot option, with a flavour profile that builds in intensity".
If you prefer to eat coriander in its true form, you'll be glad to know that the limited-time menu also has fresh coriander, which you can select as an add-on for your hotpot dinner.
Once you're done, you can wash it down with the remaining two items: the Coriander Spritzer and the Coriander Cocktail.
Haidilao Singapore has also said that diners who order any item from the Coriander Series will be invited to pose for a commemorative photo with the “Coriander Lover Honour Certificate”, designed to mark the undoubtedly adventurous dining experience.