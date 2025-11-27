Prized Korean hanwoo beef is finally available in Singapore through Culina

At long last, Korean hanwoo beef is available to consumers and restaurants in Singapore.

Supplier and retailer Culina is the first to bring the sought-after specialty beef into the country, with the first shipment having arrived on Nov 21 and approved by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), said Culina’s general manager Leelyne Yeo.

Bringing hanwoo into Singapore is something she and her team have been working on for the past six years, involving multiple visits to South Korea, discussions with Korean authorities and liaising with the SFA.

The import of hanwoo into Singapore has been tightly controlled due to concerns over foot and mouth disease in cattle. But the island of Jeju is one area that has not seen any cases. So, they focused their efforts there, Yeo said.

This year, they signed a contract with Jeju-based company Daehan F&B to bring in 200 head of hanwoo, as well as 52 tonnes of pork including Jeju black pork.

The hanwoo is now available at Culina at Como Dempsey in a variety of cuts and grades, with plans to add more parts as the shipment stabilises.