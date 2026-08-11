Havelock Palace apologises after cooking foraged seafood from Changi Beach

Havelock Palace has apologised for cooking foraged seafood. The apology comes weeks after the Chinese restaurant received online flak and a barrage of one-star Google reviews for its involvement in a video showing a group of individuals foraging for seafood in mass quantities at Changi Beach.

In the video, the foragers are seen collecting various marine life in large quantities, including crabs and clams, before bringing them to Havelock Palace to be cooked.

The incident has triggered a wave of backlash towards the foragers, who have since disbanded, and Havelock Palace.

In a Facebook post, Member of Parliament Valerie Lee, who is in charge of the Changi division for Pasir Ris–Changi GRC, called the video "deplorable" and added: "It's not just about whether something is legal or not. It feels like a complete lack of respect – for the animals, for these fragile ecosystems, and even for the traditions of ancient foragers, who understood that you take only what you need so the shore can continue to provide."