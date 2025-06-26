Cult favourite Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng Mon Kee opening in Singapore in July

UNIQUE CORNED BEEF WITH EGG & PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH

The most interesting item at Mon Kee is undoubtedly the quartet sandwich, a niche sarnie even in Hong Kong. It’s a quirky, love-it-or-hate-it combo of corned beef, egg, lettuce and… peanut butter. It’s so polarising that few places in Hong Kong besides Mon Kee offer it. One such joint is Dai Pai Dong, a traditional open-air food stall in Hong Kong and Yue Hing Coffee. Despite that, the quartet has become one of Mon Kee’s best-selling dishes, said Choi.

Mon Kee also offers luncheon meat instead of corned beef if you so wish. While it may sound unconventional, Choi explained that the creation was the result of extensive experimentation. “We wanted something satisfying but not too heavy,” he said. “Peanut butter and egg go surprisingly well together. But to lighten it up, we added lettuce – it completely changed the eating experience.”

“In Hong Kong, we serve it on plain toast,” he continued. “But in Singapore, we wanted something that felt more distinctly ‘Hong Kong’, so we decided to use bolo buns. The sweetness of the bun pairs beautifully with the savoury fillings.”