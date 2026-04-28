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Hong Kong's Kee Wah Bakery closes last Singapore store at Ion Orchard
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Hong Kong's Kee Wah Bakery closes last Singapore store at Ion Orchard

The bakery known for its mooncakes and traditional cookies has shuttered its only Singapore outlet, but says it’s not goodbye forever.

Hong Kong's Kee Wah Bakery closes last Singapore store at Ion Orchard

Hong Kong's famous Kee Wah Bakery closed its last Singapore store at Ion Orchard on Apr 24, 2026. (Photo: Instagram/keewahsg)

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Khalil Samsuri
28 Apr 2026 11:20AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2026 11:25AM)
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For those who turn to Kee Wah Bakery’s signature mooncake sets for festive gifting, you'll be sad to know that the Hong Kong brand has shuttered its only physical store in Singapore, located at Ion Orchard.

Its final day of operations was Apr 24, according to posts shared on its official social media pages.

In a farewell message addressed “To our dear Singapore”, the bakery reflected on its time here, thanking customers for their support and the connections built over its range of traditional pastries.

“Every smile across the counter, every ‘this tastes like my grandmother’s’, every returning customer – that is the whole reason we do what we do,” the team wrote.

No reason for the closure was disclosed.

Nonetheless, the brand confirmed that “this isn't quite goodbye”.

“We'll be back for seasonal pop-ups at Takashimaya for Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year and we'd love to see you there,” the post added, hinting at a possible return in the future.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1938, Kee Wah Bakery is known for its traditional Chinese pastries, including mooncakes, and wife cakes (lao po bing).

The brand opened its first Singapore store at Ion Orchard in November 2021, marking its first permanent presence here.

It later expanded with a second outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, though that store has since closed.

Kee Wah Bakery continues to operate internationally, with outlets across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Macau and the United States.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/  

Source: 8 Days/ba

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