Hong Kong's Kee Wah Bakery closes last Singapore store at Ion Orchard

In a farewell message addressed “To our dear Singapore”, the bakery reflected on its time here, thanking customers for their support and the connections built over its range of traditional pastries.

“Every smile across the counter, every ‘this tastes like my grandmother’s’, every returning customer – that is the whole reason we do what we do,” the team wrote.

No reason for the closure was disclosed.

Nonetheless, the brand confirmed that “this isn't quite goodbye”.

“We'll be back for seasonal pop-ups at Takashimaya for Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year and we'd love to see you there,” the post added, hinting at a possible return in the future.