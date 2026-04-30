Former actor Huang Yiliang starts new life as a hawker, crab bee hoon draws hour-long queues

Huang, who joined the then-Singapore Broadcasting Corporation in 1985, was a familiar face on local television for years before stepping away from acting in 2008. In recent years, he has also faced legal troubles, including serving time for an assault case in 2021 and being fined and disqualified from driving following a road traffic offence in 2024.

He continues to also run a plumbing business on the side, though these days he engages plumbers on an ad-hoc basis.

The idea of going into the seafood business took shape later, eventually evolving into both a wet market stall and, more recently, this hawker stall venture. Huang, who has long enjoyed cooking and eating crabs, says the move was also about doing something he genuinely likes in this stage of life.

He still gets acting offers, but he says he has little interest in returning. “People have been asking me to go back to acting for more than 10 years, but I don’t want to. I’m already old,” he says.

The public’s response to his new stall has surprised him.

Following media publicity in recent weeks, sales at Old Fisherman have doubled, drawing curious diners and longtime fans alike. On weekends, queues can stretch past an hour, with customers travelling from across the island for his crab bee hoon.

Former colleagues, including Yang Libing, Lin Yisheng, and Henry Thia, as well as directors and industry friends, have also dropped by to show their support.

When asked if he hopes his daughter, actress Chantalle Ng, will visit the stall, Huang says he hasn’t given it much thought.

Despite previous reports that they are estranged, Huang says their relationship “is not that bad”.

“[We contact each other] mainly during big occasions like weddings and funerals. Nothing much beyond that.”

Ng, 30, is Huang's daughter with ex-wife, actress Lin Meijiao. He has since remarried and has a son, 21, an undergraduate.