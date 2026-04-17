Japan’s viral Cheese Wonder cheesecake available at Ion Orchard pop-up in May

In Japan, Cheese Wonder is primarily an online-only establishment known for its weekly online drops that sell out within minutes. Its physical pop-up shops have drawn queues of up to three hours long in cities like Tokyo, Fukuoka and Hong Kong.

The Singapore pop-up will feature Cheese Wonder’s no-bake cheesecakes in two variations: a four-piece set in a signature thermal bag (S$35.90), and a six-piece set with a gift box (S$53.90). Each cake is around the size of a fist. When sliced open, its cross section represents the ‘W’ in ‘Wonder’ and can be easily broken in half to share. Kawaii.

Dairy products used in the cakes purportedly come from the company’s own pasture-raised cows.