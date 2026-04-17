Japan’s viral Cheese Wonder cheesecake available at Ion Orchard pop-up in May
The limited-time pop-up will be around for just eight weeks from May 8.
You might have seen this luscious Japanese treat online: thick, cloud-like piles of fresh “raw” cheese mousse atop cheese souffle, nestled in an almond cookie crust – yes, the one that’s attracted three-hour queues in Japan.
The quirkily named Cheese Wonder cheesecake from Hokkaido is making its Singapore debut with a limited-time pop-up for just eight weeks at Ion Orchard from May 8.
In Japan, Cheese Wonder is primarily an online-only establishment known for its weekly online drops that sell out within minutes. Its physical pop-up shops have drawn queues of up to three hours long in cities like Tokyo, Fukuoka and Hong Kong.
The Singapore pop-up will feature Cheese Wonder’s no-bake cheesecakes in two variations: a four-piece set in a signature thermal bag (S$35.90), and a six-piece set with a gift box (S$53.90). Each cake is around the size of a fist. When sliced open, its cross section represents the ‘W’ in ‘Wonder’ and can be easily broken in half to share. Kawaii.
Dairy products used in the cakes purportedly come from the company’s own pasture-raised cows.
The dessert is said to have a light, yet rich texture that changes depending on how you eat it. There are three ways to enjoy it: frozen for an ice cream-like bite, semi-thawed for a creamy, mousse-y texture, and at room temperature for peak softness.
We wonder if there will be queues here in Singapore, too?
Cheese Wonder’s pop-up shop starts from May 8 at Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801. Open daily 10am-10pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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