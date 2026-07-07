KFC Singapore launches prata Zinger burger, macaroni bowl with curry and sambal

Prata session at KFC? That's now a reality as KFC Singapore has launched a limited-edition line of curry-inspired food items to commemorate National Day. From Jul 8 to Aug 18, customers can indulge in a Curry x Sambal Zinger, a Curry x Sambal Macaroni Bowl and more.

The former (S$8.10 ala carte) comprises a Zinger fillet laced in sambal, sandwiched between crispy prata. The resulting concoction is served with curry dip on the side.

The latter (S$7.50 ala carte) consists of macaroni, doused in curry and sambal kick, and layered with three pieces of chicken bites. Do note that it is served only from Friday to Sunday, at selected times and outlets.

Other items on the menu include the Curry x Sambal Chicken that comes with two pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken, one piece of prata and a tub of curry sauce and sambal each.