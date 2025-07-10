KFC Singapore launching limited-time chilli crab-inspired menu for SG60

Chilli crab has stolen the spotlight once again. In celebration of SG60, KFC is set to drop a delicious twist on a local favourite with its all-new chilli crab mantou menu.

From Jul 23 to Sep 2, seafood lovers can dig into the star of the show: The chilli crab mantou Zinger (from S$7.95). This playful creation swaps regular burger buns for an extra large mantou, or steamed bun. Paired with KFC’s signature Zinger patty and coated in a bold chilli crab sauce, each bite promises a burst of seafood aroma and rich flavours, making it a must-try for chilli crab fans.

Also on the menu is the two-piece hot and crispy chilli crab chicken, served with two mini mantou (from S$9.70). It comes with a chilli crab dip – perfect for soaking up with your crispy chicken or fluffy mantou buns.

KFC is also bringing back their ondeh ondeh egg tart (S$2.50), filled with creamy pandan custard, desiccated coconut and gula melaka.