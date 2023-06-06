Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang buy over popular Orchard Towers eatery Korat Thai Cafe

Orchard Towers has a notorious reputation, but one of its most well-loved shops is Korat Thai Cafe, which attracts customers from all walks of life. The gritty casual eatery serves hearty Thai food like Pad Thai, tom yum soup and pork basil rice in a no-frills setting.



Last June, Korat’s Singaporean owner Raymond Ong, 58, announced on Facebook that he intended to sell his shop so that he could retire in Thailand with his Thai-born wife and their daughter.



According to his post, he was looking for a buyer who can continue to operate the cafe. Speaking to 8days.sg, Raymond shared that he was looking at an asking price of “S$200,000 plus”, which will include recipes for Korat’s extensive Thai menu with over 80 dishes and tenure of the current chef.

KORAT HAS A NEW OWNER

After his post, Raymond received “a high volume” of enquiries from potential buyers. But it took a year for Korat Thai Cafe to get new owners, who are – surprise, surprise – Class 95 DJs The Muttons (aka Justin Ang and Vernon A).



“We were brought into the takeover by our partners who run Dstnct, an integrated marketing agency. Our group came in as operating partners. The original owners intended to retire back in Thailand, and we all saw an opportunity,” Justin told 8days.sg. The Muttons also co-own roast meat specialist Fook Kin and defunct Japanese restaurant Itchy Bun.