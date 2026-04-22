New York patisserie Lady M returns to Singapore with new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport
The New York cake brand returns with new menu items, and two more outlets will open by June.
If you ever queued for a slice of Lady M’s famed Mille Crepes when it first landed in Singapore in 2013, here’s some good news: the New York-born patisserie is making a return.
The brand shuttered all its local outlets in January this year after its licensing agreement ended, but has since reopened at Jewel Changi Airport on Tuesday (Apr 21).
Founded in New York in 2001, Lady M built its name on its signature Mille Crepes – layers of paper-thin crepes stacked with light pastry cream. Its cakes are known for blending classic French pastry techniques with Japanese-inspired finesse.
The brand is now operated by Babem SG Pte Ltd, Lady M’s Southeast Asia headquarters, marking a fresh chapter for the brand in Singapore. It used to be run under a licensing arrangement with lifestyle company Caerus Holding.
Lady M’s signature Mille Crepes start from S$11.80 (US$9.30) a slice, down from S$12.50 before its closure, while premium flavours like Earl Grey, Chocolate and Pistachio are priced at S$13.50. Whole cakes are priced from S$88.
Beyond its classic crepe cakes, the Jewel outlet will also introduce new items including sponge cakes, tarts and even savoury options like soups.
New flavours include Strawberry Blossom Mille Crepes (S$13.50 per slice), a tart, creamy dessert layered with strawberry-infused sponge cake, topped with fresh strawberries.
There’s also the Taro Mochi Cream Cake (S$13.50 per slice), featuring taro-infused cream and sponge cake layered with vanilla mochi.
The Jewel opening is just the start – two more outlets are slated to open at IOI Central Boulevard Towers and Marina Bay Link Mall by end June, along with a six-month pop-up at Velocity@Novena from Apr 24.
Lady M is located at #02-253, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666. Open Mon to Sun, 11am to 10pm. More info via website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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