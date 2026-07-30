Little Farms opens new all-day dining restaurant and picnic kiosk at Singapore Botanic Gardens
Little Farms has transformed the former Halia site into its largest concept yet, featuring a 112-seat restaurant, a grab-and-go picnic kiosk and an event space for weddings and celebrations.
Little Farms has opened their largest concept yet at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, taking over the space previously occupied by the Halia restaurant.
The 10-year-old brand is known for its retail markets, but there won’t be one here. Instead, Little Farms has debuted a large all-day dining restaurant and a grab-and-go kiosk for picnicking needs. Additionally, there’s a dedicated event space.
“Singapore Botanic Gardens attracts people who are walking, running, exercising, meeting friends or spending time with family. A full retail market didn’t feel like the right fit for this location,” said Little Farms’ CEO Joe Stevens. “Instead, we’ve focused on creating a destination that complements the way people already enjoy the Gardens.”
The main restaurant is called The Bloomhouse by Little Farms, and spans nearly 500 sq m and seats 112. It is divided into an indoor dining area, known as Palm Alcove, and an outdoor dining area called the Ginger Terrace, which is pet-friendly.
Anticipating that “many guests seek a lighter style of dining after a visit to the Gardens”, Stevens said, the meal options are fresh and produce-driven – for example, an avocado, quinoa and feta bowl, and pan-seared king salmon.
Brunch options include a souffle omelette, Turkish eggs with lamb merguez sausage, and jalapeno corn fritters.
Charcoal-grilled dishes also feature heavily on the menu, like a French poulet with sambal soy glaze, whole seabream with coriander marinade and mango pico de gallo, and rack of lamb.
At the kiosk, known as Picnic Basket by Little Farms, you can get all set up for a spontaneous picnic, or grab something quick to go. Choose from a range of products like charcuterie, cheese, hummus, salads, tempeh chips, ice cream and bakery items, and, of course, drinks, including freshly brewed coffee, kombucha, protein shakes and cocktails in a can.
If you don’t want to make decisions for your picnic, choose from two curated hampers filled with some of Little Farms’ most popular products. And, if you didn’t come prepared, wicker hampers and rugs are also available for purchase.
The event space, named Orchid Solhouse, can host intimate weddings, solemnisations, private celebrations, corporate events and special occasions.
“We've always been passionate about sourcing exceptional food, but increasingly we're seeing customers look to us not just for what they eat, but where and how they enjoy it,” Stevens said.
As Little Farms celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, “this gave us the opportunity to create something much bigger than a restaurant, bringing together all-day dining, picnics and celebrations in one destination, while staying true to the quality ingredients and warm hospitality that define Little Farms".
The Bloomhouse by Little Farms is at Blk 2, 1 Cluny Rd, Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569.