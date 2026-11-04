South Korean fast food chain Lotteria is now halal-certified in Singapore

The South Korean fast-food chain Lotteria announced on Tuesday (Nov 3) that it has received halal certification in Singapore.

Known for its Korean-style burgers and fast-food offerings, the chain currently has two Singapore outlets at Jewel Changi Airport and Jurong Point.

Its menu includes the Ria's Shrimp Burger, Ria's Beef Bulgogi Burger, Gangjung Chicken Burger and Shake Shake Fries.

To celebrate the halal certification, Lotteria invited visitors to try its signature dishes alongside its limited-time teriyaki burger series, which includes a teriyaki beef burger and a teriyaki chicken burger with egg.

The chain first arrived in Singapore in February 2026, opening its debut outlet at Jewel Changi Airport before expanding to Jurong Point in August.

Founded in South Korea in 1979, Lotteria is part of the Lotte group and operates restaurants across several overseas markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and the United States.