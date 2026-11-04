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South Korean fast food chain Lotteria is now halal-certified in Singapore
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Dining

South Korean fast food chain Lotteria is now halal-certified in Singapore

Known for its bulgogi burgers and shrimp burgers, the South Korean fast food chain announced that both Singapore outlets in Jewel Changi Airport and Jurong Point are officially halal-certified. 

South Korean fast food chain Lotteria is now halal-certified in Singapore

South Korean fast food chain Lotteria, known for its shrimp burgers and Korean flavours in fast food, is now halal-certified in Singapore. (Photo: Lotteria Singapore)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
04 Nov 2026 02:15PM
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The South Korean fast-food chain Lotteria announced on Tuesday (Nov 3) that it has received halal certification in Singapore.

Known for its Korean-style burgers and fast-food offerings, the chain currently has two Singapore outlets at Jewel Changi Airport and Jurong Point.

Its menu includes the Ria's Shrimp Burger, Ria's Beef Bulgogi Burger, Gangjung Chicken Burger and Shake Shake Fries.

To celebrate the halal certification, Lotteria invited visitors to try its signature dishes alongside its limited-time teriyaki burger series, which includes a teriyaki beef burger and a teriyaki chicken burger with egg.

The chain first arrived in Singapore in February 2026, opening its debut outlet at Jewel Changi Airport before expanding to Jurong Point in August.

Founded in South Korea in 1979, Lotteria is part of the Lotte group and operates restaurants across several overseas markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and the United States. 

Source: CNA/iz

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fast food halal
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