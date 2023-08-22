Former SGAG writer and wife take pay cut to start tandoori burger stall

Around this time two years ago, most Singaporeans were staying home due to the COVID-19 "circuit breaker". Husband-and-wife Siraj Aziz and Nasyirah Parveen were hunkering down in their flat too, where they passed time by watching food shows and cooking.

Siraj, 34, had a full-time job conceptualising comedy sketches for digital content website SGAG, while Syirah was a special needs teacher in a primary school. “We were home a lot more than usual, so we decided to try out something for fun,” shared Syirah.

She had on hand a tandoori chicken recipe from her father, a former school canteen hawker who used to run a stall at Telok Kurau Primary School in 2006. While he sold dishes like prata, it was his tandoori chicken that was the star.

Syirah recalled: “My dad always made it for our family whenever there was a special occasion, and we all liked it. One of the primary school teachers told me she remembered his tandoori chicken. And we thought, why not do a burger?”