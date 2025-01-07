How well do you know your mandarin oranges? We break down 5 popular varieties for you
They are all juicy and sweet but some may be easier to peel or make better-looking gifts.
If you celebrate Chinese New Year, you’d probably be stocking up on mandarin oranges by now. Even if you don’t, it’s still pretty hard to miss boxes of them in supermarket aisles, such as FairPrice's, and sitting in pairs next to the cash register in Chinese shops and restaurants.
Other than sounding auspicious (“gum” in Cantonese sounds like gold, while “ju” in Mandarin is a homophone for togetherness), mandarin oranges are also a sweet, healthy treat – or at least make you feel more virtuous after binging on bak kwa and pineapple tarts.
Just how healthy are mandarin oranges? Every 100g of the citrus fruit has about 53 calories, 13g carbohydrates and 1.8g fibre, according to Jaclyn Reutens, a clinical and sports dietitian with Aptima Nutrition and Sports Consultants.
But if you’re banking on mandarin oranges to up your Vitamin C intake, you'll do better with the other oranges such as the valencia and navel varieties instead.
"To get your recommended Vitamin C intake, you will need to eat about three mandarin oranges," said Reutens. That's because the mandarin variety only has 27mg compared to valencia orange's 48mg and navel orange's 59mg for every 100g of fruit.
WHY ARE THEY CALLED MANDARIN ORANGES?
The fruit was likely to have been named so because it was introduced by China to the West at the turn of the 19th century. In 1805, two varieties of mandarin oranges were brought into England from Canton, China. Most of the commercial mandarin orange varieties we have now are derived from hybridising with pomelo to create a sweeter fruit.
Mandarins also contain comparable amounts of nutrients such as bone-boosting calcium as well as potassium for maintaining blood pressure, heart rhythm and fluid balance as the other orange varieties.
When peeling mandarins, retain some of the white, fibrous threads or pith to eat, advised Reutens. "They may taste slightly bitter but they pack a good amount of fibre, potassium and flavonoids." You don't have to worry about developing a phytobezoar from eating too much pith if you chew well and limit the oranges to two or three each day.
The best place to store whole mandarin oranges is the refrigerator, where they can last up to two weeks, said Reutens. If you have a big-enough airtight container, even better. Put the unpeeled oranges in the container, then place it in the fridge to keep for up to a month, she suggested.
While most mandarin orange varieties are generally sweet and juicy, some can be tangier than others or have different floral notes. Certain varieties can also have less pith and fewer seeds. And with so many varieties to choose from (including the old-school Swatow) and more new hybrids with each passing year (such as Japan's Jelly Orange and Korea's Red Pearl or Red Hyang), it can get confusing. Here’s a look at some mandarin orange varieties:
1. RED BEAUTY
- Flavours: Very juicy, citrusy and tangy.
- Seeds: None.
- Skin: Matte, thin skin that gives off a floral scent when peeled. Comes off in pieces but still easy to peel.
- Place of origin: China.
Red Beauty, also known as “Hong Mei Ren”, is reminiscent of a very fragrant, citrusy and juicy pomelo. There is very little pith and even the membrane separating each segment is very thin. So be careful when you're prying this delicate beauty apart because the juicy, caviar-like pulp can't wait to burst or tumble out.
2. PAPAGAN
- Flavours: Juicy, sweet and less tangy.
- Seeds: Mostly seedless.
- Skin: Thin but adheres quite a bit to the flesh.
- Place of origin: China.
Papagan is less citrusy than Red Beauty and is a milder-tasting orange. It also has juicy, caviar-like pulp but they are better held together by a sturdier membrane, so each segment is easier to separate. Not a lot of pith either. By the way, those leaves and stems are real, okay? Tip: Pull the stem off and you have a ready-made hole that helps you get started with the peeling.
3. PONKAN
- Flavours: Juicy, sweet and with bright acidic notes.
- Seeds: Mostly seedless.
- Skin: Glossy, puffy peel. It is the easiest of the lot to peel.
- Place of origin: Taiwan.
Ponkan tastes like the quintessential mandarin orange: Juicy, sweet, citrusy and with a scent that reminds you of Chinese desserts that use dried orange peel. This variety is actually a mandarin orange-pomelo hybrid, so its puffy rind is reminiscent of a pomelo. It is also larger than the other favourite, the Lukan, and is easy to peel. Not much pith either.
4. LUKAN
- Flavours: Juicy and sweet.
- Seeds: Some seeds.
- Skin: Matte, thin, smooth and very easy to peel.
- Place of origin: China.
If it looks like a matte and more wrinkled version of the Ponkan with a slightly flattened top and bottom, it is likely the Lukan. The Lukan is another popular choice if you prefer a slightly less tangy Ponkan. The wrinkly peel, which feels barely attached to the flesh, can shrug right off in one (or maybe, two) complete piece. Little pith but watch for the seeds.
5. KINNO
- Flavours: Sweet, sharp and tart.
- Seeds: Many.
- Skin: Smooth and glossy but adheres to the flesh. Leaves a lot of pith behind when peeled.
- Place of origin: Pakistan.
Kinno or Kinnow has a sharp-sweet flavour and great if you enjoy a more citrusy orange. The juicy pulp and aromatic zest also make it ideal for drinks, cocktails and cooking. Ask if the Kinnow you see is the low-seed version as it can come with numerous seeds.
WHAT ABOUT CLEMENTINES AND TANGERINES?
Clementines and tangerines are varieties within the mandarin orange family, said Jaclyn Reutens, a clinical and sports dietitian with Aptima Nutrition and Sports Consultants.
Size and appearance: Clementines are the smallest mandarin oranges. Tangerines are bigger than clementines and have a flatter top and bottom, said Reutens.
Taste: Between clementines and tangerines, the former are sweeter, seedless, have smoother rinds and are easier to peel. Tangerines are sweet, too, more so than oranges, said Reutens.