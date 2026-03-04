Ensaymadas, cheese rolls and more: What to expect at Mary Grace cafe opening soon in Singapore

Yes, Mary Grace is a real person. Mary Grace Dimacali started out baking at home for her five children, creating bespoke cakes for each of their birthdays and sharing her brownies and lemon squares with friends and neighbours. Eventually, she took a baking course in the US and founded Mary Grace as a home business in 1994.

She set up stalls at bazaars and local markets, and eventually opened her first takeaway kiosk in 2002, with the first dine-in cafe opening in 2006. Before long, Mary Grace had become a household name in the Philippines.

Today, it’s still entirely a family business, with all of her five children taking on roles in the company. The Singapore outlet is helmed by her oldest daughter, Chiara Dimacali-Hugo, whose husband is also involved in the business. The couple has called Singapore home for the past eight years.

The first product that Mary Grace sold was actually fruitcakes at Christmastime. But, it was her ensaymadas that launched her to fame.

ENSAYMADAS