MasterChef Singapore contestant quits legal career to sell Italian sandwiches from home

Since the start of Season 4 of MasterChef Singapore, Amanda Chia, 24, has been a vivacious presence on the show.

The contestant left a lasting mark with her recent elimination in episode four, which brought judges Damian D’Silva and Audra Morrice to the brink of tears as they bid her farewell.

“My experience on MasterChef was amazing. During the elimination, I felt a little overwhelmed because at the time, I couldn’t really process my thoughts. I’m very grateful to the judges for the kindness and support that they have extended to me and I’m also very grateful to get the opportunity to cook on the show,” Amanda told 8days.sg over the phone.

But this isn’t the end of Amanda’s culinary journey. The SMU law graduate, who recently completed her traineeship at a law firm, has teamed up with former hotel chef boyfriend Alex Ng, 25, to start a home-based Italian sandwich business which they named Paan.

"'Pan' means bread in Italian and we use two ‘A’s because of our names,” she explained.

Set to launch on Sep 15, Paan's menu will offer four gourmet sandwiches crafted with house-baked Italian bread and a house-made tomato soup. Prices range from S$10 to S$16.50 for sandwiches.