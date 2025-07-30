Former MasterChef Singapore contestant opens new Italian cafe at Casuarina Road
MasterChef alumni, Amanda Chia, and her ex-hotel chef boyfriend, Alex Ng, opened Beth earlier this month. The response has been so overwhelming, they have resorted to sleeping overnight at their cafe to cope.
It’s been two years since MasterChef Singapore Season 4 contestant Amanda Chia, 26, and her chef boyfriend Alex Ng, 27, began selling hearty Italian sandwiches from the former’s family home under the name PÁAN.
Now, the couple have taken the plunge with their first restaurant – a cosy 55-seater called Beth, which opened in early July along Casuarina Road – and it’s already blown up, with customers waiting “an hour or so” to grab a table.
Your best bet for a seat without a reservation? Come right after they open in the mornings or drop by for an early weekday dinner.
“This is a residential area, so we had the intention to start slow and get used to running the restaurant. We didn’t expect the sudden virality,” shared the genial Chia. All it took was one customer review during opening week for word to spread, and soon, Beth was packed.
By the first weekend, the couple were turning people away. “We’ve just started using a waiting list,” she said. “On busy days, it’s about two to three pages long.”
SLEEPING AT THE CAFE DUE TO SURGE IN CUSTOMERS
To keep up with the demand, Chia and Ng have been pulling long hours and only getting “two to three hours of sleep”. “We just end up sleeping on the benches inside the cafe,” she said with a laugh.
“Because we didn’t expect the influx of customers, we had to quickly ramp up operations. But it became very comfortable to sleep on the benches, I must say."
Despite the eyebags, Chia remains cheerful. “The restaurant is our baby, and our home. To us, the standard and quality are so important.”
FIRST HIP CAFE ALONG GRITTY SHOPHOUSE STRETCH FAMOUS FOR PRATA AND ZI CHAR
Tucked along a stretch of Casuarina Road, Beth stands out immediately with its chic, wood-panelled facade compared to the grittier, time-worn look of its neighbours like prata joint Casuarina Curry, zi char restaurant Ban Leong Wah Hoe and snack shop Biscuit King.
Chia revealed that it took “around six-figures” to transform the space, formerly occupied by zi char restaurant Chair Lao Ban, into its current stylish form.
The couple chose the location as they were regulars at Ban Leong Wah Hoe, and liked the idea of setting up shop in a central residential neighbourhood.
As the only hipster joint in the area, Beth’s arrival has been a welcome change for the residents in the Casuarina ’hood. “They’ve been really supportive. Some have dined here multiple times and they’ve given us a lot of feedback,” said Chia.
A STYLISH NONNA'S HOME
While Chia and Ng describe Beth as “nonna’s house”, stepping into the space feels a little more donna (lady) than nonna – unless your Italian grandma happens to read Architectural Digest.Out front, a pet-friendly patio is furnished with scalloped-edge wooden tables and low stools and inside, warm wood tones and curated knick-knacks lend a lived-in charm. A long communal table anchors the room, inviting guests to gather, linger (when it’s not too crowded), and share a meal.
A fluted glass partition subtly divides the kitchen from the dining space, offering just a sliver of a glimpse of Alex and his team mid-prep. Meanwhile, Chia mostly works at the front of the house, welcoming customers with the same sweet smile that endeared viewers and judges to her when she was on MasterChef Singapore (the SMU law graduate was eliminated in episode 4 of season 4).
AN UPGRADE FROM SELLING ITALIAN SANDWICHES AT HOME
While Beth still serves her home-based biz PÁAN's signature sandwiches, the menu has grown into a full-fledged Italian-European restaurant offering pasta, fried chicken, desserts and more.
“We always wanted to do more. There’s only so much you can do with sandwiches,” explained Ng, who quit his demi chef (line cook) job at The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore’s buffet restaurant Colony in 2023 to start PÁAN. They say their home-based sandwich business had been profitable, racking up “around 60 orders daily”.
While the couple loved what they created with PÁAN, sandwiches were simply the most practical thing to prepare and deliver from home. “The goal has always been to offer a bigger menu,” he added.
“While running PÁAN, we realised there are so many dishes that we want to showcase – like the ones I learned in Italy, but elevated with Ng’s cooking techniques,” says Chia. She’s referring to her two-month-long volunteer trip to Rimini, Italy, in 2019, where she taught children English at a Catholic school and picked up cooking tips from local nonnas (grandmothers).
SPENT SIX FIGURES ON CAFE RENO, WITH SAVINGS FROM HBB AND HELP FROM FAMILY
The couple stopped operations for PÁAN late last year and spent the next six months refining their vision for Beth. With support from their families, they pooled a “six-figure sum” to open the restaurant – with about a third coming from PÁAN’s profits.
The name “Beth” – which means “home” in Hebrew – came to them during a church service. “It’s hard to explain why, but we just knew it was the one,” said Chia.
Chia said the food at Beth is meant to feel like grandma’s cooking, but elevated. The brunch offerings include their specialty sandwiches (now made with focaccia sourced from an Italian bakery, rather than their original house-baked schiacciata) – alongside hotcakes and breakfast plates.
From 10am onwards, you’ll find savoury bites like fried chicken, polenta fritters, pastas and for dessert, rustic cakes and tarts, and scoops of gelato from a local supplier.
FROM ITALY, WITH LOVE
Several items on the menu are inspired by Chia’s time in Italy. Take the Tomato & Clams Pasta, for instance. “I learned this from one of the nonnas,” she shared. “I just remember how fresh and clean it tasted.” She later cooked the same dish – handmade strozzapreti tossed in a light, briny tomato base – for her MasterChef audition, and again on Channel 8’s cooking competition King Of Culinary. (She’s quick to clarify she’s “not a culinary show junkie – just someone who loves a challenge”.)
Another example is the Mulberry & Olive Oil Cake, inspired by a classic Italian recipe but refreshed with their own spin. “I wanted to serve the very classic Italian olive oil cake in a more interesting way, so we add berries to keep everything fresh."
EX-MASTERCHEF CONTESTANT WOULD HAVE BECOME LAWYER
Chia may be a familiar face on cooking competition shows, but her path into the culinary world wasn’t a straight one. A graduate of SMU Law, she once imagined a very different future.
“I think law is always something that I would've done. If I didn't do this [start a food business], I would pursue it,” she shared, adding that she would likely have gone into family law.
But life had other plans. What began as a love for cooking and connecting with others through food slowly blossomed into a full-time pursuit. “It wasn’t a case of choosing one over another. It’s just how things have progressed – but definitely no regrets,” she said.
“SOMETIMES WE STILL QUESTION IF WE ARE MAKING THE RIGHT MOVE”
“F&B is very tough, it’s not an easy industry to be in. Sometimes we still question ourselves if we’re making the right move. But time and time again, we’re still motivated by the same purpose to carry on.”
When Chia first launched PÁAN, her parents were “slightly worried” about her leap from law to food – though they supported her choice. This time, their support feels more assured. “It’s very different from the first time. Now we come in with a lot more experience, we know and believe what we want. They just say, ‘Just do your best, it’s okay.’” She believes they’ve recognised how much she’s grown. “They know this is something I really want to do. As a family, whatever we can do to support, we’ll support.”
DESSERTS SHINE HERE
While Chia still helps with preparation and makes every dessert herself – including the olive oil cake and daily tart – she now spends most of her time managing the front of house. Ng helms the kitchen with a team of three.
“I do miss being in the kitchen full-time,” Chia admitted. “But we realised early on that one of us had to be out here, making sure everything else runs smoothly.” It makes sense, especially given her warm nature and sincere service.
The couple, who’ve been dating for two years, started their relationship not long before launching PÁAN. “We’ve been through so much that we’ve really learned so much more about each other,” Chia said. “Because we work together, we have to solve all the differences, put everything aside, and work toward the same goal. It was already hard for PÁAN – and it’s ten times more challenging now. But we have an understanding,” she said.
When things get overwhelming, they lean on each other quietly. “Sometimes, when one of us is really tired, we just share a look – like, it’s okay, we’ve got this.”
Chia describes Ng as her anchor in chaos. “He’s incredibly patient. Even when he’s exhausted, he never loses his cool. He just says, ‘Let me help you with this.’ And that means everything. I need someone who can hold the fort. I get frazzled when things aren’t done in order, and he always reassures me.”
She paused. “I’m very thankful for him. If I had to do this alone, I don’t think I would’ve done it as well as how we did it together.”
PISTACHIO & MORTADELLA SANDWICH, $18
This signature sandwich features plush mortadella and creamy stracciatella (soft Italian cheese made from shreds of mozzarella soaked in cream), layered between focaccia from a local Italian bakery. While the fillings were solid – the ham-like sausage was delicately fatty, and the cheese was fresh and luscious – the sandwich didn’t quite come together for us. The house-made pistachio spread with honey and apple chutney leaned a little too sweet, overwhelming the sarnie.
Bread-wise, we felt the switch from PÁAN’s wonderfully crusty house-baked schiacciata to outsourced focaccia was a downgrade. Ours was slightly hard and dry, while a colleague found hers overly soft and slightly soggy on a separate visit. Chia and Ng say they hope to bring back their own breads in the future – and we hope so too.
TRUFFLE & BEEF CARPACCIO SANDWICH, S$23
This beefy number fared better. The carpaccio was flavourful and rich, complemented by the earthy aroma of truffle oil and peppery rocket leaves. However, the sandwich suffered from uneven seasoning – certain bites were noticeably saltier than others.
BETH'S HOTCAKE, HOUSE JAM S$17
Made with poolish (a pre-ferment that adds depth) that’s fermented for 24 hours, Beth’s hotcake is tender, fluffy, and has a pleasant tang. We enjoyed the texture and its slight sourness. However, on a separate visit, our colleague found hers to be overly fermented, with a slight bitter edge.
Additionally, the accompanying honey soy maple dressing didn’t quite gel with the rest of the plate. The umami undertones clashed with the fruity strawberry rhubarb jam and tangy hotcake, making the dish feel slightly disjointed. We appreciate the ambition to offer something different – but this one’s an acquired taste.
SOUR CREAM FRIED CHICKEN, TOMATO, S$24
This starter is everything we want in fried chicken: Crispy, well-seasoned, and moreish. Tossed in a tangy sour cream seasoning, the slight acidity keeps it light and appetising. It’s served with a house-made tomato sauce that packs a savoury punch – great for sharing, but you might not want to.
BEEF CARPACCIO, PEPPERS S$26
A composed plate featuring tender Angus chuck – same as what’s used in the sandwich – and marinated red and green peppers. The flavours are well-balanced, with a touch of heat and tang from the peppers.
TOMATO & CLAMS PASTA, S$27
Inspired by Chia’s MasterChef audition dish, this pasta features Venus clams in a rustic tomato sauce finished with kaffir lime oil and crunchy breadcrumbs.
It’s made with supplier-sourced gemelli – a shame, as we were hoping for Amanda’s handmade strozzapreti. The tubular pasta also wasn’t al dente enough. The couple say they hope to make fresh pasta in-house one day. During our tasting, the sauce was flavourful and homey; however, a takeaway portion we tried later was noticeably under-salted, again highlighting some consistency issues.
MULBERRY & OLIVE OIL CAKE, S$17
This rustic dessert really hit the mark. The citrus olive oil cake was moist and crumbly, pairing beautifully with a mulberry-bay leaf sorbet that was bright, herby, and just tart enough. A thoughtful, well-balanced finish to our meal. So far, the desserts here seem to outshine the savoury stuff.
TART OF THE DAY, S$11
On our visit, the daily dessert was passionfruit custard with whipped mascarpone, over strawberry rhubarb jam in a house-made tart base. Beautifully piped and visually stunning, though we wished the passionfruit was a touch more tart to cut through the sweet cream. Still, a pretty and enjoyable dessert.
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MATCHA LATTE, S$9
While the matcha base was rich and creamy, the strawberry rhubarb jam was barely perceptible. Additionally, the drink diluted quickly due to the generous amount of small ice cubes – a feedback that their barista has taken into account.
APPLE PIE HOJICHA LATTE, S$8.50
This one’s better executed: The apple pie jam came through nicely, offering warm cinnamon notes that complemented the roasted hojicha.
Beth is at 134 Casuarina Rd, Singapore 579522. Open weekdays 10.30am - 3pm & 5.30pm - 9pm; weekends 9am - 9pm. Closed Tue. WhatsApp 9770 1134. More info via Instagram.