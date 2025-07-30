Former MasterChef Singapore contestant opens new Italian cafe at Casuarina Road

“This is a residential area, so we had the intention to start slow and get used to running the restaurant. We didn’t expect the sudden virality,” shared the genial Chia. All it took was one customer review during opening week for word to spread, and soon, Beth was packed.

By the first weekend, the couple were turning people away. “We’ve just started using a waiting list,” she said. “On busy days, it’s about two to three pages long.”

SLEEPING AT THE CAFE DUE TO SURGE IN CUSTOMERS

To keep up with the demand, Chia and Ng have been pulling long hours and only getting “two to three hours of sleep”. “We just end up sleeping on the benches inside the cafe,” she said with a laugh.

“Because we didn’t expect the influx of customers, we had to quickly ramp up operations. But it became very comfortable to sleep on the benches, I must say."

Despite the eyebags, Chia remains cheerful. “The restaurant is our baby, and our home. To us, the standard and quality are so important.”