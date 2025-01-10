McDonald’s Singapore launching My Melody mahjong set for Chinese New Year
The mahjong set even comes with adorable Sanrio versions of animal tiles unique to Singaporean-style mahjong.
Good news for mahjong fans and Sanrio collectors in Singapore: You can soon get a McDonald’s My Melody mahjong set just in time to make a splash at your Chinese New Year reunion gatherings.
Each set can be purchased for S$228, after a redemption of 3,888 points from your McDonald’s MyM Rewards account.
Here is how it works:
- From Jan 13, 2025 at 3pm, MyM Rewards members can log on to the app to redeem the mahjong set deal using 3,888 points in their accounts. The points are accumulated from all the times you ordered McFood, which means the more you dine there, the more points you get.
- From Jan 20 to 23, between 3pm and 9pm daily, head down to McDonald’s Suntec City outlet to buy the mahjong set using your redemption details.
Mahjong sets can cost as low as S$50. So at S$228, is the My Melody mahjong set worth the splurge? In a nutshell, it’s a strong yes.
The set is Sanrio-fied, starting from the McDonald’s-red case that the tiles come in. The case is emblazoned with the golden arches logo and My Melody peeking out from a familiar takeaway brown paper bag – the same image is repeated for the back of the mahjong tiles.
The My Melody mahjong case opens to reveal another surprise: An inner lining featuring the adorable bunny surrounded by McDonald’s iconic menu items.
The tiles, categorised by suits, are properly housed on four golden-hued velvet trays. As it is a Singapore launch, the tiles reflect the Singapore mahjong playing style, with the inclusion of animal tiles. The Hong Kong-launched Hello Kitty set did not have them, as Hong Kong mahjong does not feature those tiles.
The animal tiles consist of four creatures – a cat, a rat, a rooster and a centipede – reflecting a predator-prey lore. But instead of the slightly creepy, dated-looking creatures carved on standard mahjong tiles, they are given a cute makeover: The rat is now a friendly Sanrio mouse, the centipede a happy caterpillar.
Meanwhile, My Melody is repping the flower suit tiles, clutching McDonald’s burgers, a hashbrown, fried chicken, and even a McCafe beverage.
The traditional bamboo suit is swapped out for McDonald’s garlic chilli-dipped fries. The circle suit also gets a fast food revamp, with burger buns, patties and lettuce replacing the wheel.
McDonald’s is also giving the My Melody mahjong sets to local community events, some organised by the youth volunteer initiative Mahjong Together, where young volunteers spend time with senior citizens by playing mahjong.
Point redemption for McDonald’s My Melody mahjong set starts from Jan 13, 3pm, and in-person purchase only at Suntec City outlet from Jan 20 to 23, 3pm to 9pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.