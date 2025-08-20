Kidnapped as a teen, the Mexican chef behind Papi’s Tacos in Singapore reveals how he beat the odds

“Legally,” chef Jose Mauricio Espinoza Lara replied with a wry smile when I asked how he ended up in Singapore, where he now runs a chain of taco restaurants – a world away from his native Mexico.

He bounces on his feet, shoulders drawn, chest puffed in a stance that conveyed sass and a practised ambivalence. Lara has a gregarious spirit. He’s warm and quick to laugh. Yet beneath that surface bubbled something that felt like defiance. Or was it bravado? It’s a charged undercurrent, his agent of self-protection, perhaps, honed from years of walking the tightrope over the precarities of being a young undocumented worker in New York City.

At 14, Lara arrived in the United States with nothing in his pockets and a dream of escaping his family’s strict diktats. He had no specific goal in mind. “I was just a kid who wanted freedom. What did I know?” he recalled. He’d convinced a friend to take him across the border for about US$1,500 (S$1,924), which he would return by working once he entered the country.