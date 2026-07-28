Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: 97 eateries in Singapore make the list, 10 new additions

The Michelin Guide Singapore has unveiled its Bib Gourmand selection for 2026, recognising 97 eateries, including 10 new additions, in the 10th edition of the Singapore guide. There were 89 eateries on the list last year.

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises establishments that offer good quality everyday food at moderate prices, as selected by Michelin Guide's anonymous inspectors who visit and assess eateries secretly to make sure they are treated like other regular customers.

This year's selection also marks a milestone for 17 establishments, which have retained the Bib Gourmand distinction in all 10 editions of the Michelin Guide Singapore since its launch.