Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: 97 eateries in Singapore make the list, 10 new additions
The Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 Bib Gourmand selection features 97 eateries, including 10 newcomers, while 17 establishments have retained the distinction across all 10 editions of the guide.
The Michelin Guide Singapore has unveiled its Bib Gourmand selection for 2026, recognising 97 eateries, including 10 new additions, in the 10th edition of the Singapore guide. There were 89 eateries on the list last year.
The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises establishments that offer good quality everyday food at moderate prices, as selected by Michelin Guide's anonymous inspectors who visit and assess eateries secretly to make sure they are treated like other regular customers.
This year's selection also marks a milestone for 17 establishments, which have retained the Bib Gourmand distinction in all 10 editions of the Michelin Guide Singapore since its launch.
The 17 are:
- A Noodle Story
- Alliance Seafood
- Bismillah Biryani in Little India
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
- Kok Sen
- Lagnaa
- Na Na Curry
- Sin Huat Seafood House
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh in New Bridge Road
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice
- True Blue Cuisine
- Whole Earth
- Yhingthai Palace
Among this year's 10 new Bib Gourmand recipients are:
- Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, known for its signature fish head bee hoon soup;
- Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette at Newton Food Centre;
- Jia Xiang, recognised for its traditional family recipes including mee siam;
- King of Laksa in Aljunied; and
- Tampines hawker stall Rajarani Thosai, which serves freshly made thosai and appam with nearly 20 fillings.
The remaining new additions are:
- Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup on Changi Road;
- Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle, run by the third and fourth generations of its founding family;
- Xiangyee, which serves Hunan cuisine on Killiney Road;
- Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu, which has been serving Hakka-style yong tau fu since the 1960s; and
- Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck Kway Chap, which serves its signature braised duck and pork chitterlings in Tampines.
The full Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 selection, including Michelin Star recipients, will be announced on its official website on Aug 4.
MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2026 FULL LIST
- A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle (Adam Food Centre)
- Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)
- Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)
- Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
- Bahrakath Mutton Soup Street Food Adam Food Centre
- Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)
- Bismillah Biryani (Little India)
- Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Boon Keng)
- Boon Tong Kee (Balestier Road)
- Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
- Chef Kang’s Noodle House (Lor 3 Toa Payoh)
- Cheok Kee (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake (127 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)
- Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)
- Cumi Bali (50 Tras Street)
- Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee (89 Killiney Road)
- Delhi Lahori (Tekka Centre)
- Dudu Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
- Fei Fei Roasted Noodle (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
- Fico (East Coast Park)
- Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Market)
- Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
- Hai Nan Zai (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
- Han Kee (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Heng (Newton Food Centre)
- Heng Heng Cooked Food (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
- Heng Kee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
- Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre
- Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette (Newton Food Centre)
- Indocafe
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee
- Jason Penang Cuisine (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
- Jia Xiang (Redhill Market)
- Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
- Ji Ji Noodle House (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
- Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
- Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh (Kai Xiang Food Centre)
- Jungle (Ann Siang Hill)
- Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)
- King of Laksa (118 Aljunied Ave 2)
- Kitchenman Nasi Lemak (CT Hub Kallang)
- Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)
- Kok Sen (Keong Saik Road)
- Kotuwa (New Bahru)
- Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
- Kwee Heng (Newton Food Centre)
- Lagnaa (Upper Dickson Road)
- Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh (Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre)
- Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
- Lian He Ben Ji Claypot (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)
- Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
- Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice
- MP Thai (Vision Exchange)
- Muthu's Curry
- Na Na Curry (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
- Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
- New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
- No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
- Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
- Rajarani Thosai (Tampines Round Market & Food Centre)
- Ru Ji Kitchen (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
- Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari (Adam Food Centre)
- Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup (Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre)
- Sik Bao Sin
- Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh
- Sin Huat Seafood Restaurant
- Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee (Whampoa Makan Place)
- Soh Kee Cooked Food
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
- Song Fish Soup (Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre)
- Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
- Spinach Soup (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
- Tai Seng Fish Soup (Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre)
- Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
- The Blue Ginger
- The Coconut Club (Beach Road)
- Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle (Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre)
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)
- To-Ricos Kway Chap (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
- True Blue Cuisine
- Un-Yang-Kor-Dai
- Whole Earth
- Wok Hei Hor Fun (Redhill Food Centre)
- Xiangyee
- Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)
- Yhingthai Palace
- Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck Kway Chap Food (Tampines Round Market & Food Centre)
- Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
- Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
- Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
- Zhup Zhup