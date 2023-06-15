Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list: 79 eateries in Singapore make the cut

On Thursday (Jun 15), Michelin Guide announced its 2023 Bib Gourmand Selection for Singapore. Created in 1997, the Bib Gourmand list recognises eateries that offer exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences. Eateries are nominated by anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors.

This year, 79 eateries made the cut including 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments. This is a jump from the 67 eateries last year.

Out of the 21 restaurants on this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list, only two are new entrants: Kok Sen and The Coconut Club. Famous for their prawn-paste chicken, the former is a zi char restaurant that has been around for over 50 years. The latter, on the other hand, offers scrumptious nasi lemak with tasty side dishes in an exotic shophouse setting.