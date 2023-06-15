Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list: 79 eateries in Singapore make the cut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list: 79 eateries in Singapore make the cut

The 79 eateries are made up of 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments.

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list: 79 eateries in Singapore make the cut

Halal eatery Hjh Maimunah makes a return to the list. (Photo: Instagram/hjhmaimunahrestaurant)

Hazeeq Sukri
15 Jun 2023 05:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

On Thursday (Jun 15), Michelin Guide announced its 2023 Bib Gourmand Selection for Singapore. Created in 1997, the Bib Gourmand list recognises eateries that offer exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences. Eateries are nominated by anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors.

This year, 79 eateries made the cut including 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments. This is a jump from the 67 eateries last year.

Out of the 21 restaurants on this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list, only two are new entrants: Kok Sen and The Coconut Club. Famous for their prawn-paste chicken, the former is a zi char restaurant that has been around for over 50 years. The latter, on the other hand, offers scrumptious nasi lemak with tasty side dishes in an exotic shophouse setting.

Foodies will recognise some of the new entrants on the hawker side. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee is a hawker stall that has been serving stir-fried noodles since 1963 at Old Airport Road. The noodles here are tossed in a rich broth made with prawn shells and tomalley to impart deep umami. 

Those living near Bukit Timah will be glad to know that Adam Food Centre is now home to three Michelin Bib Gourmand recipients (Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle, Bahrakath Mutton Soup and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari) – all of which are new entrants.

Other notable eateries among the 79 include Chen's Mapo Tofu which is famous for their fiery food. Located at Shenton Way, the restaurant was previously awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Hjh Maimunah at Jalan Pisang is another repeat winner. The halal eatery serves hearty nasi padang and is well-loved for their lemak siput seduk (sea snails in spicy creamy coconut gravy).

In a press statement, Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: “We are pleased to announce that this year’s selection of 79 Bib Gourmand locations includes 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls, and five street food establishments, making for a diverse variety of casual eats that define Singapore’s street food and local hawker food scene.”

She added: “The inspection team has discovered a great number of hawker stalls with flavoursome dishes from different ethnic groups, each with their own secret recipes. Beyond taste, these gems are also an inheritance of culture, which serves as a strong positioning of Singapore’s cuisine to both locals and tourists.”

MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2023 FULL LIST

1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)

2. Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle (Adam Food Centre)

3. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)

4. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)

5. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)

6. Bahrakath Mutton Soup (Adam Food Centre)

7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)

8. Bismillah Biryani (Little India)

9. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

10. Chen's Mapo Tofu (Shenton Way)

11. Cheok Kee (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)

12. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (127 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)

13. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)

14. Cumi Bali

15. Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee

16. Du Du Shou Shi (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)

17. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Lor 19)

18. Fei Fei Roasted Noodle (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)

19. Fool

20. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Market)

21. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)

22. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

23. Hainan Zi (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)

24. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

25. Heng (Newton Food Centre)

26. Heng Heng Cooked Food (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)

27. Heng Kee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)

28. Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang)

29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)

30. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

31. Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)

32. Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)

33. Indocafe The White House

34. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)

35. Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)

36. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)

37. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh (Kai Xiang Food Centre)

38. Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)

39. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)

40. Kok Sen

41. Kotuwa

42. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)

43. Kwee Heng (Newton Food Centre)

44. Lagnaa 

45. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh (Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre)

46. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)

47. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)

48. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

49. Muthu's Curry

50. Na Na Curry (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

51. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)

52. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)

53. No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

54. One Prawn & Co

55. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre) 

56. Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari (Adam Food Centre)

57. Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)

58. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation)

59. Sin Huat Eating House

60. Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun

61. Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee (Whampoa Makan Place)

62. Soh Kee Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)

63. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)

64. Soon Huat (North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre)

65. Spinach Soup (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)

66. Tai Seng Fish Soup (Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre)

67. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)

68. The Blue Ginger (Tanjong Pagar)

69. The Coconut Club

70. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)

71. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)

72. To-Ricos Guo Shi (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)

73. True Blue Cuisine

74. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

75. Whole Earth

76. Yhingthai Palace

77. Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

78. Zai Shun Curry Fish 
Head

79. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Michelin Guide

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement