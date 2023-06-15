Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list: 79 eateries in Singapore make the cut
The 79 eateries are made up of 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments.
On Thursday (Jun 15), Michelin Guide announced its 2023 Bib Gourmand Selection for Singapore. Created in 1997, the Bib Gourmand list recognises eateries that offer exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences. Eateries are nominated by anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors.
This year, 79 eateries made the cut including 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments. This is a jump from the 67 eateries last year.
Out of the 21 restaurants on this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list, only two are new entrants: Kok Sen and The Coconut Club. Famous for their prawn-paste chicken, the former is a zi char restaurant that has been around for over 50 years. The latter, on the other hand, offers scrumptious nasi lemak with tasty side dishes in an exotic shophouse setting.
Foodies will recognise some of the new entrants on the hawker side. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee is a hawker stall that has been serving stir-fried noodles since 1963 at Old Airport Road. The noodles here are tossed in a rich broth made with prawn shells and tomalley to impart deep umami.
Those living near Bukit Timah will be glad to know that Adam Food Centre is now home to three Michelin Bib Gourmand recipients (Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle, Bahrakath Mutton Soup and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari) – all of which are new entrants.
Hjh Maimunah at Jalan Pisang is another repeat winner. The halal eatery serves hearty nasi padang and is well-loved for their lemak siput seduk (sea snails in spicy creamy coconut gravy).
In a press statement, Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: “We are pleased to announce that this year’s selection of 79 Bib Gourmand locations includes 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls, and five street food establishments, making for a diverse variety of casual eats that define Singapore’s street food and local hawker food scene.”
She added: “The inspection team has discovered a great number of hawker stalls with flavoursome dishes from different ethnic groups, each with their own secret recipes. Beyond taste, these gems are also an inheritance of culture, which serves as a strong positioning of Singapore’s cuisine to both locals and tourists.”
MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2023 FULL LIST
1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
2. Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle (Adam Food Centre)
3. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)
4. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)
5. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
6. Bahrakath Mutton Soup (Adam Food Centre)
7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)
8. Bismillah Biryani (Little India)
9. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
10. Chen's Mapo Tofu (Shenton Way)
11. Cheok Kee (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
12. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (127 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)
13. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)
14. Cumi Bali
15. Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee
16. Du Du Shou Shi (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
17. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Lor 19)
18. Fei Fei Roasted Noodle (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
19. Fool
20. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Market)
21. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre)
22. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
23. Hainan Zi (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
24. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle
25. Heng (Newton Food Centre)
26. Heng Heng Cooked Food (Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre)
27. Heng Kee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
28. Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang)
29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
30. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
31. Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)
32. Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
33. Indocafe – The White House
34. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
35. Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice (Chong Pang Market and Food Centre)
36. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
37. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh (Kai Xiang Food Centre)
38. Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)
39. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)
40. Kok Sen
41. Kotuwa
42. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (Newton Food Centre)
43. Kwee Heng (Newton Food Centre)
44. Lagnaa
45. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh (Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre)
46. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)
47. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)
48. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)
49. Muthu's Curry
50. Na Na Curry (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
51. Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)
52. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
53. No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
54. One Prawn & Co
55. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
56. Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari (Adam Food Centre)
57. Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)
58. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation)
59. Sin Huat Eating House
60. Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun
61. Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee (Whampoa Makan Place)
62. Soh Kee Cooked Food (Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre)
63. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
64. Soon Huat (North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre)
65. Spinach Soup (Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre)
66. Tai Seng Fish Soup (Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre)
67. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market and Food Centre)
68. The Blue Ginger (Tanjong Pagar)
69. The Coconut Club
70. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
71. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)
72. To-Ricos Guo Shi (51 Old Airport Road Food Centre)
73. True Blue Cuisine
74. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai
75. Whole Earth
76. Yhingthai Palace
77. Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle (115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
78. Zai Shun Curry Fish
Head
79. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)