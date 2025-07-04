I visited the Milo factory in Jurong – here are 5 things you may not know about the iconic drink

Milo has long been a staple in Singaporean households – whether it's the memory of a warm cup in the morning before school, waiting in line for an ice cold cup from the Milo Van during sports day, or a casual order of "Milo peng" at the kopitiam.

This year, Milo is celebrating 75 years of growing with Singapore, evolving with and feeding generations of Singaporeans. Initially launched in Singapore in 1950 as a nutritious beverage, Milo has expanded its reach from local significance to global influence.

Today, the Nestle Jurong factory produces 15,000 tonnes of Milo for Singapore and other overseas markets.

But beyond the distinctive green packaging and familiar malty flavour lies a world of science and careful development that most of us never see.

I recently had a rare chance to step inside Nestle’s Research and Development Centre to uncover the magic behind Singapore’s favourite drink – and here are five surprising things I learnt:

1. BEFORE MILO POWDER, IT'S BAKED AS A BRITTLE

In a laboratory, the Milo team took us through each phase of the making of Milo powder. It starts with three simple ingredients: Cocoa powder, milk, as well as malt extract, a sticky, thick and sweet liquid with the texture of honey, obtained from barley.

The ingredients are then combined with a certain ratio into a dark brown batter, which had hints of the Milo taste but not quite with its distinctive flavour yet.