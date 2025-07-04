I visited the Milo factory in Jurong – here are 5 things you may not know about the iconic drink
Milo is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Here's a look at this beloved Singaporean drink, including its secret ingredient, how its powder is made, and how you can book the popular Milo van.
Milo has long been a staple in Singaporean households – whether it's the memory of a warm cup in the morning before school, waiting in line for an ice cold cup from the Milo Van during sports day, or a casual order of "Milo peng" at the kopitiam.
This year, Milo is celebrating 75 years of growing with Singapore, evolving with and feeding generations of Singaporeans. Initially launched in Singapore in 1950 as a nutritious beverage, Milo has expanded its reach from local significance to global influence.
Today, the Nestle Jurong factory produces 15,000 tonnes of Milo for Singapore and other overseas markets.
But beyond the distinctive green packaging and familiar malty flavour lies a world of science and careful development that most of us never see.
I recently had a rare chance to step inside Nestle’s Research and Development Centre to uncover the magic behind Singapore’s favourite drink – and here are five surprising things I learnt:
1. BEFORE MILO POWDER, IT'S BAKED AS A BRITTLE
In a laboratory, the Milo team took us through each phase of the making of Milo powder. It starts with three simple ingredients: Cocoa powder, milk, as well as malt extract, a sticky, thick and sweet liquid with the texture of honey, obtained from barley.
The ingredients are then combined with a certain ratio into a dark brown batter, which had hints of the Milo taste but not quite with its distinctive flavour yet.
This batter is then spread thinly onto a baking sheet – which requires quite the arm strength due to the malt extract hardening – and then baked in the oven.
The baked product – a yummy brittle that dissolves in your mouth upon consuming, this time, magically with all the signature flavour notes. The brittle is then crushed and finely milled, which becomes the familiar Milo powder.
2. DIFFERENT RECIPES FOR DIFFERENT COUNTRIES
Yes, it is true – Milo sold in other countries is made to taste different than Milo sold in Singapore.
The main difference? The ratio of the malted barley, milk and cocoa. This is to appeal to different tastes and preferences specific to the country. For instance, Joy Lee, senior brand manager at Milo Nestle Singapore, said that in Australia, Australians tend to drink their Milo with milk instead of water. Thus, the powder manufactured there was adapted to cater to their consumption methods.
Besides supplying locally, Joyce Lee, the application group manager of the Milo Nestle Jurong Factory explained that the local factory exports Singapore Milo to other countries.
“There are countries that request for Singapore’s Milo to be sold so if you can see the label ‘Made in Singapore’ or the HCS (Healthier Choice Symbol) on the Milo product overseas, I can guarantee that it tastes the same (as the products in Singapore),” said Joy Lee.
Singapore also produces a lot of other countries’ Milo recipes for overseas markets.
As for our Milo, it is a dedicated and customised recipe for Singaporeans. Variations of the drink have been made to appeal to local tastebuds. For instance, Milo Gao Siew Dai, which launched in 2017, is more cocoa-forward and has a more intense flavour with 50 per cent less added table sugar. Milo Gao Kosong, which launched in 2018, is the world’s first Milo powder with no added table sugar.
The recently launched Milo Van sachets also aim to bring a sense of nostalgia to Singaporeans. This product is developed with a special technology that allows the powder to dissolve easily in cold water instead of the usual hot water.
3. SINGAPORE SUPPLIES MILO'S MALT WORLDWIDE
But what exactly gives Milo its distinctively rich, chocolatey taste? As it turns out, there’s one secret ingredient that sets it apart – the signature malt. This special malt is extracted from high-quality barley, which is heated using proprietary techniques to bring out its unique flavour.
Interestingly, Singapore is the largest producer and home ground for the manufacturing of this special malt. It's then exported to factories around the world for use in their local versions.
4. THEY'VE GOT IN-HOUSE TASTERS
To ensure every tin, packet and sachet is consistent in taste, each batch produced in Jurong is taste-tested and approved by trained Singaporean panellists who taste up to 20 samples daily.
Many of them have also had a say in new innovations such as Milo Gao Siew Dai and Milo Gao Kosong to meet evolving tastes and preferences. Singaporeans may, for instance, start to appreciate a richer mouthfeel and less sweet profile.
“If there is any deviation being detected, it will not be released to the consumers,” Joyce Lee explained. “We have stringent requirements and we train our panellists to make sure that they are sensitive enough to be able to pick up all deviations across the different Milos.”
5. BOOKING A MILO VAN ISN'T AS SIMPLE AS YOU THINK
Want to book the coveted Milo Van for a special event you have coming up? You may need to tick a few boxes first.
According to the Milo Singapore team, all vans are deployed on a sponsorship basis and are meant for public consumption.
“So if there are people not part of your event and they see the Milo Van, we would usually like it if they could have the Milo too,” said Joy Lee.
She added that the vans are also usually for sporting or community events and part of the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) that Milo Singapore does.
Events must meet the appropriate crowd size as well since the Milo in each van fills up to 3,000 cups and has a three-hour time limit due to milk in the drink.
Interested parties can email milovansponsorship [at] sg.nestle.com () for van sponsorship requests, which is subject to availability.
Milo Van’s Milo is also made fresh and cold directly from their Jurong factory.
And if you’re wondering where you can catch the next appearance of the Milo Van, there’s good news: There will be one outside Adidas Brand Centre Orchard for the Milo X Adidas collaboration for three consecutive Saturdays (Jul 26, Aug 2 and Aug 9) from 2pm to 5pm.