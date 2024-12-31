Limited edition Mofusand cat-themed merch available from KFC Singapore in January

Fried chicken chain KFC is bringing back its cereal-coated fried chicken for the new year, along with a range of limited-edition merch featuring cute Japanese cat characters Mofusand (so it’s not just, ahem, Hello Kitty who gets to rep fast food brands).

The Cereal Chicken and Mofusand merch, which went viral earlier in Taiwan, will be available from Jan 13, 2025. The goodies range from a plushie to bag charms, stickers and ang pows.

They feature the adorable mofu-cats (“mofu mofu” means fluffy in Japanese) dressed in festive lion dance costumes and wearing hats in the shape of iconic KFC menu items: A fried chicken bucket, drumstick and egg tart. Cute.