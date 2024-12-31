Limited edition Mofusand cat-themed merch available from KFC Singapore in January
The viral-in-Taiwan merch line ranges from plushies to bag charms and stickers, and diners get a set of Mofusand ang pows with every purchase of the fried chicken chain’s cereal chicken bundle.
Fried chicken chain KFC is bringing back its cereal-coated fried chicken for the new year, along with a range of limited-edition merch featuring cute Japanese cat characters Mofusand (so it’s not just, ahem, Hello Kitty who gets to rep fast food brands).
The Cereal Chicken and Mofusand merch, which went viral earlier in Taiwan, will be available from Jan 13, 2025. The goodies range from a plushie to bag charms, stickers and ang pows.
They feature the adorable mofu-cats (“mofu mofu” means fluffy in Japanese) dressed in festive lion dance costumes and wearing hats in the shape of iconic KFC menu items: A fried chicken bucket, drumstick and egg tart. Cute.
New KFC Cereal Chicken Burger, $9.85 for set meal
Although the Cereal Chicken item is not new, KFC cereal-fied its Zinger fillet to create a new Cereal Chicken Burger (S$7.60 a la carte), available from Jan 8 to Feb 18, 2025. The fried fillet boasts “a crunchy coat of buttery cereal, curry leaves, and chillies”, slathered with mayo and layered with lettuce, cheese and brioche buns.
The Cereal Chicken itself (from S$4.80 a la carte) features KFC’s Hot & Spicy fried chicken with the same cereal crust, and is available as a Buddy Meal ($21.95) or Family Feast ($41.95).
Chicken Skin makes a return
For those who love crunching on crackly chicken skin, the colonel’s Chicken Skin snack is back. It comes in two flavours, Original Recipe (S$5.95 for a set with regular Coke Zero Sugar) and Spicy (S$6.45 for a set with regular Coke Zero Sugar). The chook skin items are available for a very limited period only, from Jan 2 to Jan 18, 2025.
It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna… dine!
For every dine-in and takeaway order of a Cereal Chicken or Cereal Chicken Burger bundle (including a meal, box or family feast set), KFC gives you a pack of Mofusand ang pows with six red packets. They come in two designs, with the playful cats dressed in KFC menu items and lion dance costumes, plus a “ji” xiang ru yi chicken pun. Available from Jan 13 to Feb 18, 2025, while stocks last.
Mofusand plushie keychains
With any purchase of dine-in or takeaway Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box, you can also get a four-inch plushie keychain for S$12.95. Each customer is limited to two keychains per order.
There are three designs, with one new design released every week: Bucket from Jan 13, Egg Tart from Jan 20, and Drumstick from Jan 27, 2025.
8-inch KFC Bucket Mofusand plushie
But we reckon the cutest item is the 8-inch plushie, available only from Feb 5, 2025 at 10 selected restaurant outlets: Kallang, West Mall, Tampines Mall, Causeway Point, VivoCity, Nex, Jurong Point, Lot 1, Compass One, and Northpoint City. Each customer is limited to one plushie per order.
According to KFC, the plushie is “literally wearing a (KFC) bucket hat, with a convenient cut-out for its imploringly innocent face. Shhh, we know who ate all the contents of this yummy KFC Bucket, but we understand how irresistible it can be!”
Blind sticker pack
And for the breakfast gang, there is another exclusive item: A Mofusand blind sticker pack that is given free with a minimum spend of S$12 in a single receipt during breakfast hours (dine-in and takeaway orders both count). There are three huat-themed frolicking cat designs to collect. Available from Jan 13 to Feb 11, 2025.
This story was originally published in 8Days.