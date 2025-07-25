Starbucks Singapore and Mofusand launch limited edition cat-themed collection from Aug 13
Starbucks collaborates with Mofusand for a new limited-edition merchandise line launching Aug 13. The 13-item collection includes plush toys, reusable bags and cup clips.
Cat lovers, something exciting is arriving in town just for you. Starbucks Singapore has a new collaboration with Mofusand, the Japanese brand featuring those beloved cats created by Japanese illustrator Juno.
The Mofusand + Starbucks collection will be available exclusively in Singapore for a limited time from Aug 13. You can get your paws on 13 unique items, showcasing the Mofusand cats. The collection includes items such as reusable bags, puffer totes, plush toys and cup clip blind boxes.
The first wave of this exclusive merchandise will be available from Aug 13 in stores, on Starbucks' online store at 10am, and on LazMall and ShopeeMall at noon, while stocks last. There will also be another round of cat-themed Mofusand merch dropping later on.
To celebrate this unique collaboration, Starbucks Rewards members can look forward to a series of exclusive offerings.
These include the straw clip set, priced at S$6.90 with any purchase. Available from Aug 13 in stores and online.
If you are looking for a stylish sling bag for your daily errands, grab the sling bag blind pack priced at S$14.90 with any purchase. These will be available from Aug 20 in stores and online.
Finally, there’s voucher pack with a mini pouch blind pack, priced at S$29.90. These will be available exclusively from Aug 6 at the online store. The blind pack also comes with a set of seven vouchers worth S$68.
For those who want to join in the fun from the comfort of their homes, an additional treat awaits. With a minimum nett spend of S$25, excluding delivery fee, customers will receive a free Mofusand + Starbucks cup sleeve blind pack. This promotion will be available across all delivery platforms starting Aug 11, while stocks last.