Starbucks Singapore and Mofusand launch limited edition cat-themed collection from Aug 13

Cat lovers, something exciting is arriving in town just for you. Starbucks Singapore has a new collaboration with Mofusand, the Japanese brand featuring those beloved cats created by Japanese illustrator Juno.

The Mofusand + Starbucks collection will be available exclusively in Singapore for a limited time from Aug 13. You can get your paws on 13 unique items, showcasing the Mofusand cats. The collection includes items such as reusable bags, puffer totes, plush toys and cup clip blind boxes.