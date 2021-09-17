This plant-based resto-bar has cactus drinks, jackfruit tacos and... fungi tables?

Five years after opening acclaimed cocktail bar Native, Vijay Mudaliar has launched a second concept that’s bigger and bolder. Called Analogue, it’s a bar-restaurant hybrid with a twist: The drinks and food are focused on being plant-based, sustainable and future-forward.

Walk into the space, located in a corner of bustling Chijmes, and you’ll immediately be struck by the undulating, aquamarine bar counter, a mammoth 3D-printed hulk made from 1,600kg of recycled plastic bottles that Vijay and his team personally carried in themselves. You know they aren’t kidding around about saving the earth.

“Analogue means ‘a thing or person comparable to another’,” said Vijay, 32, explaining that the concept was born out of a sense of frustration that “we’ve been working a certain way in the food industry without questioning why. Often, you see the same thing rolled out again and considered luxurious, like foie gras or caviar. We want to find a lot of plant-based things that would stand up to the things people consider ‘luxury’.”

The overarching mission here, he said, is to re-examine the food system and eschew over-farmed foods like cheese, eggs, coffee and chocolate, using analogous ingredients as substitutes for those flavours and textures.

“At Analogue, we look at different ingredients that could be the future of farming or diets,” he said.