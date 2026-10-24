Michelin-starred Nae:um's team opens Italian restaurant Osteria Da Su, with pastas from S$22

It’s not often that a concept that really counts as refreshing enters the casual dining scene. This is one: Osteria Da Su, best described simply as an Italian restaurant helmed by a Korean chef.

It’s named for chef Park Su-ji, who’s been cooking Italian food for nearly 20 years, 10 of which were spent living in Italy and working at establishments including three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio in Bergamo.

Osteria Da Su is the latest opening by the folks behind Michelin-starred Nae:um and modern Korean steakhouse Gu:um. Fun fact: Park and Nae:um’s chef Louis Han were school mates at Seoul’s Korea Tourism College 16 years ago.