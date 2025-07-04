Sentosa clifftop restaurant Panamericana shuts down

In their caption they wrote: “To our Panamericana family, given the recent rumours and uncertainty, we want to take a moment to address our current situation with openness and respect for everyone involved."

The restaurant added that despite numerous pivots, cost-saving initiatives and their commitment to the brand, they had not been able to return Panamericana to financial viability and were now in the process of winding up the business.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and one we have not taken lightly,” the restaurant continued, adding that they will now be selling their assets to help settle outstanding staff salaries and supplier obligations.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to our incredible team. You have been the heart and soul of Panamericana, and your loyalty, passion, and resilience have meant the world to us."

They concluded by saying that they were “immensely proud” of what the brand stood for and what they built together.

Started in April 2018, Panamericana is located in Sentosa Golf Club and is Singapore's only clifftop restaurant. It specialises in farm-to-fire cuisine, premium meats and seafood with accompanying views of the sea and the Straits of Singapore.