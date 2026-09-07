Japanese-French patisserie Pantler to remain open after new owner takes over

Popular patisserie Pantler, which was due to close on Aug 30 after 12 years in business, is here to stay.

The Japanese-French patisserie announced on Instagram on Sep 3 that it will continue operating, following an outpouring of interest from several parties looking to take over or invest in the business.

“After twelve years, this isn’t the goodbye we thought it would be,” the caption wrote, adding that more details will be announced soon.

Founder Matthias Phua told 8days: “I spoke to several (interested investors) and after a number of conversations, I decided to move forward with someone I felt was the best fit.”

DID NOT DISCLOSE SALE PRICE

When asked about the investment amount, Phua said: “I’d rather not disclose the details of the deal at this point as the transaction is still going through the legal and administrative process.”

“The intention is for Pantler to remain at River Valley and continue operating much as it does today,” he added.

He declined to reveal who the new owner is.