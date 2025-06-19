New Paradise Hotpot outlet at VivoCity offering opening promotion of 1 dines free with 2 paying adults

Paradise Hotpot opened its fourth – and largest – all-you-can-eat hotpot outlet in Singapore on Thursday (Jun 19).

Located at VivoCity and operated by Paradise Group, this 380-seater Hong Kong-style hotpot outlet is a haven for hotpot lovers, offering more than 100 fresh ingredients and nine signature soup bases, including satay, cordyceps flower with mushroom and century egg with coriander.

You can enjoy the restaurant's usual 80-minute all-you-can-eat individual hotpot priced from just S$19.90 per person. The price includes a choice of hotpot soup base, fresh ingredients, unlimited snacks and ice cream, as well as free-flow drinks and condiments. But take note of the wastage charge of S$10 per 100g so order only what you can finish.

As part of their grand opening celebrations, the VivoCity outlet is offering a limited time promotion where one diner eats for free with every two paying adults. The promotion is valid only from Jun 19 to 25, 2025 and only for Citi, DBS/POSB credit or debit cardmembers, and PGR members. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Diners can choose from three types of sets: Value set, premium set and luxury set. Prices vary depending on when you turn up to dine. For instance, the pork and chicken value set costs S$19.90 for orders placed before 11.45am and between 2.31pm and 4.30pm, but it will cost more during lunch and dinner hours.

The beef and seafood premium set starts from S$25.90 while the wagyu beef luxury set starts from S$37.90.