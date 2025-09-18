This 78-year-old 'snack uncle' is keeping old-school treats alive: 'It makes me happy'
Tucked some distance away from the smoky cooked food joints at Sengkang pasar malam is 78-year-old Sia Bong Huak’s stall heaving with assorted packaged goodies – the kind you probably begged your parents for after school in the ’80s and ’90s.
With his colourful shirt, neatly slicked hair, and cheeky humour (“I have girlfriends all over the world,” he half-jokes), “snack uncle”, as he’s popularly known, has been hawking snacks since he was 15. That’s more than 60 years of keeping retro treats alive. “I might be one of the last few old-school snack sellers left in Singapore,” he tells 8days.sg’s TikTok crew.
Today, his stall stocks some 150 snacks and toys from the past. Most of his snacks are priced at S$3 a bag and S$8 for three.
It’s located at the pasar malam in the open field beside Sengkang MRT and Compass One Mall, and is available until Sep 27.
CONTINUES TO SELL RETRO GOODIES EVEN THOUGH "YOUNGSTERS AREN'T INTERESTED"
“Youngsters these days don’t know and are not interested in these snacks. The world changes, but I like [to continue selling these old-fashioned goodies] as it makes me happy,” uncle Bong tells 8days.sg.
Be warned that uncle has his moods – another colleague dropped by separately and was mostly ignored when he enquired about some of the munchies on offer.
Here are some items to look out for at his stall:
KACA CORN SNACK
These puffy chicken-flavoured corn fingers might look a little different from what you remember. Previously known as Kaka, they used to be bite-sized, but the brand seems to have been rebranded and upsized its signature nuggets. They’re still crispy and light, with a subtle salty chicken-flavoured kick that makes them quite addictive.
CRYSTAL HONEY PLUM LOLLY
“This is very hard to find,” uncle Bong Huak says of these stiff candies on a stick. With their crystal-like appearance, the lollipops offer a blend of sweet honey and a tangy kick from the plum in the centre.
LING MONG TABLETS
More commonly known as lemon candies, these small white circular tablets wrapped in gold foil are a love-it-or-hate-it sweet. Some of our older colleagues likened it to “eating medicine”.
POTATO WHEEL SNACK
These classic potato wheel crackers are the stall’s best-seller. A fave with the little ones for their airy crunch and light seasoning.
MIAMI ICE POPS
Uncle Bong calls these “sng bao” [ice packets in Hokkien]. Best enjoyed straight from the freezer, these brightly coloured sticks come in a bag of assorted fruity flavours such as strawberry, grape and watermelon. A fun way to cool down on a hot day. “When we were young, one stick was only 5 cents. Now, I sell three bags for $8,” he says.
MALT SUGAR
Wondering how to tackle this tub of malt sugar? “We would twirl it with our chopsticks. You have to twirl it until it turns white, it's said to be more fragrant that way,” he explains while demonstrating how to eat the sweet and sticky treat that gained popularity during the late ’60s to mid ’70s.
PRESERVED FRUITS (GIAM SNG DI IN HOKKIEN)
Uncle Bong’s stall also boasts a wide selection of preserved fruits. Think dried sour plums, “gua zi mei” (preserved melon seeds), preserved kumquats, lover’s plums (preserved Chinese plums), preserved pitted olives, and sugared orange peel (pictured above).
“It’s hard to sell giam sng di these days,” he admits. “Because when the packaging has too little, nobody wants to buy it. But when we add more, it’s too difficult to pack them.”
Besides traditional snacks and sweets, uncle also stocks toys that are a blast from the past. Can you spot any you used to play with as a kid?
“Snack Uncle’s” stall is located at the pasar malam in the open field beside Compass One and Sengkang MRT. Open daily 2pm to 9pm, till Sep 27.
