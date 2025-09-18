This 78-year-old 'snack uncle' is keeping old-school treats alive: 'It makes me happy'

Today, his stall stocks some 150 snacks and toys from the past. Most of his snacks are priced at S$3 a bag and S$8 for three.

It’s located at the pasar malam in the open field beside Sengkang MRT and Compass One Mall, and is available until Sep 27.

CONTINUES TO SELL RETRO GOODIES EVEN THOUGH "YOUNGSTERS AREN'T INTERESTED"

“Youngsters these days don’t know and are not interested in these snacks. The world changes, but I like [to continue selling these old-fashioned goodies] as it makes me happy,” uncle Bong tells 8days.sg.

Be warned that uncle has his moods – another colleague dropped by separately and was mostly ignored when he enquired about some of the munchies on offer.

Here are some items to look out for at his stall: