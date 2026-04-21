Halal cafe Penny University to close Kampong Glam outlet

Another F&B outlet in Kampong Glam is closing. Halal brunch cafe Penny University announced on Saturday (Apr 18) that it will close the shutters of its Jalan Klapa outlet, with its last day of service set for May 3.

The cafe, which first opened in 2012 in East Coast, is known for its signature coffee and brunch menu. It later moved to Jalan Klapa in Kampong Glam in 2022, after a decade at its original location.

In its Instagram post announcing the closure, the cafe described its time at Jalan Klapa as “an adventure”, adding that it had stayed true to its roots of serving coffee and brunch while building connections with the surrounding community, noting that there were "more international customers" and calling all patrons "a lovely crowd".

It also cited business challenges as a factor behind the decision.

“Economic realities can be harsh, and we have not been spared. Challenging times in F&B mean that we have to take a curtain call on our time here in Jalan Klapa,” the caption on the post said. "Very sad, but at the same time honoured and blessed to have served everyone here. We will leave with fond memories."

The post added that the team would be taking a break to “recharge and regroup” after the closure.