Pierre Herme in Singapore will be first in the world with bubble tea, first outside Paris to serve ice cream

Macaron maestro Pierre Herme, who needs no introduction, is opening his first Southeast Asia flagship store in Singapore on Aug 1 at Resorts World Sentosa, and we can already hear the sweet-toothed jumping up and down in excitement.

Apart from rows and rows of gorgeous macarons in every shade of the rainbow begging to be chosen, there’ll also be pastries, viennoiseries, madeleines and cakes, as well as delicious things to take home or gift, like jams, chocolates, pralines, chocolate spreads and chocolate powders.