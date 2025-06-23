Pierre Herme in Singapore will be first in the world with bubble tea, first outside Paris to serve ice cream
There’s also a full-service restaurant and the world’s first Pierre Herme Paris Furoshiki Stand at Resorts World Sentosa. Plus, CNA Lifestyle brings you more exclusive details about what to expect, including a Singapore-exclusive pastry.
Macaron maestro Pierre Herme, who needs no introduction, is opening his first Southeast Asia flagship store in Singapore on Aug 1 at Resorts World Sentosa, and we can already hear the sweet-toothed jumping up and down in excitement.
Apart from rows and rows of gorgeous macarons in every shade of the rainbow begging to be chosen, there’ll also be pastries, viennoiseries, madeleines and cakes, as well as delicious things to take home or gift, like jams, chocolates, pralines, chocolate spreads and chocolate powders.
Macarons here will also include some Singapore-exclusive flavours.
But, that’s not all. Pierre Herme in Singapore will be the first in the world to offer bubble tea.
The icy bubble teas topped with tapioca pearls and fruit spheres will come in flavours iconic to the brand, such as Ispahan, a marriage of rose and lychee; Satine, combining orange and passionfruit; and the Jardin de Pierre tea blend flavoured with citrus, jasmine, rose and violet.
There’s more: Singapore will also be the first in the world outside Paris to have a Pierre Herme Paris Ice Cream Bar. There’ll be 12 flavours of ice cream to tempt, including some Singapore-exclusive flavours, with additions to come.
One special pastry launching exclusively in Singapore will be called Trick the Eye, a treat in the shape of a mini Peanut Butter French Toast that promises a surprise.
There’ll also be the world’s first Pierre Herme Paris Furoshiki Stand offering a series of thematic traditional Japanese wrapping cloths. Available in three dimensions and three different colours, the furoshiki can be used for decor, gifting or accessorising.
Visitors can also sit down to a hearty meal at the full-service all-day dining restaurant La Table by Pierre Herme, with classic French dishes like Oeuf Mollet, Oignon Roscoff, Tarte Petit Pois, Filet de Boeuf and and Croque-Monsieur Volaille.
If you can’t wait, get a sneak taste of Pierre Herme’s macarons at a limited-time pop-up at Hotel Ora's Level 1, within Resorts World, running from now until the store's official opening. Here, there’ll be a curated selection of the brand’s signature macarons. Consider our appetite whetted.
Pierre Herme Paris in Singapore opens Aug 1 at Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-234.