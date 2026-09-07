Pizza Hut Singapore's all-you-can-eat buffet returns in September with free-flow pizzas, pastas, sides and ice cream

Pizza lovers in Singapore will want to head to Pizza Hut this September as the chain is bringing back its popular all-you-can-eat buffet from Sep 10 to 27.

The deal lets customers nom on unlimited servings of six types of pizza as well as selected pasta dishes, sides, desserts and drinks for 90 minutes.

To get in on the buffet, simply head to any of these six outlets between Thursday and Sunday, from 11am to 10pm, during the promo period:

Compass One Tiong Bahru Plaza Bukit Panjang Plaza Heartbeat @ Bedok Wisteria Mall Buangkok Square Mall

The menu and prices of the buffet will differ depending on the outlet.