Prive Group closes all restaurants, Commonwealth Concepts takes over outlets located at ACM
The Prive Group, once a prominent player in Singapore’s dining scene, has shuttered all its restaurants as of Sunday (Aug 31).
In a message to suppliers seen by CNA Lifestyle, the group announced it would “cease all restaurant operations after the close of business on 31 August 2025” and would appoint an independent financial advisor to handle the next steps. Suppliers were told to expect further contact directly from this advisor, and the company appealed for patience during the transition.
The message concluded with the Prive Group saying they were “deeply sorry for the current situation”.
A check by CNA Lifestyle on Monday showed that the Prive Group website is no longer up.
The group released a statement on Monday officially announcing the closures and thanking supporters.
"This decision has not come lightly, and after much reflection, we’ve concluded that the combination of external market challenges and rising operational costs leaves us with no viable path forward," the message said.
The group added that they "remain hopeful for the future of the F&B industry in Singapore and encourage you to continue supporting the incredible homegrown brands that make our culinary scene so unique".
Two outlets at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) – Chinese restaurant Empress and Prive ACM – will continue operations under the management of Commonwealth Concepts.
“The Prive Group were no longer able to continue operations of both Empress at ACM and Prive ACM from Sep 1,” Brian Stampe, chief operating officer of Commonwealth Concepts, told CNA Lifestyle. “ACM has since handed over both spaces to Commonwealth Concepts from Sep 1.”
He said: “Commonwealth Concepts will operate Empress at ACM, and it remains open for visitors to the museum and the general public without any disruptions in service.”
Meanwhile, "the former Prive ACM outlet will be converted to a Baker & Cook outlet, which will open on Sep 4”.
"This transition is to ensure that services continue to support ACM's visitors to the museum and the general public," Stampe said.
Commonwealth Concepts was formed in 2021 through a joint venture between investment firm Commonwealth Capital and Far East Organization’s F&B arm, Refinery Concepts. Its stable of brands includes Baker & Cook, Fat Cow, The Marmalade Pantry, Bedrock Bar & Grill, Swissbake and PastaMania.
The Prive Group was founded in 2007 with its flagship restaurant at Keppel Bay. The group also ran nightlife spots Stereolab and Mink, both of which have ceased operations.
However, business headwinds had taken a toll. Several outlets closed earlier this year and by mid-2025, only its branches at Holland Village, Botanic Gardens and Wheelock Place remained operational, until the final closure in August.
The group also faced challenges beyond business difficulties. In 2021, its former chief executive Jean-Luc Vu Han was tried for assaulting a teenager in an unprovoked attack in a lift while drunk. He was sentenced in 2022 to two weeks’ jail and fined S$3,500 (US$2,728).
Prive’s collapse comes against the backdrop of widespread struggles in Singapore’s dining industry. F&B closures surged in 2024 and the trend has continued into 2025, leaving even established names unable to weather the storm.