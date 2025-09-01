Prive Group closes all restaurants, Commonwealth Concepts takes over outlets located at ACM

The Prive Group, once a prominent player in Singapore’s dining scene, has shuttered all its restaurants as of Sunday (Aug 31).

In a message to suppliers seen by CNA Lifestyle, the group announced it would “cease all restaurant operations after the close of business on 31 August 2025” and would appoint an independent financial advisor to handle the next steps. Suppliers were told to expect further contact directly from this advisor, and the company appealed for patience during the transition.

The message concluded with the Prive Group saying they were “deeply sorry for the current situation”.

A check by CNA Lifestyle on Monday showed that the Prive Group website is no longer up.

The group released a statement on Monday officially announcing the closures and thanking supporters.

"This decision has not come lightly, and after much reflection, we’ve concluded that the combination of external market challenges and rising operational costs leaves us with no viable path forward," the message said.

The group added that they "remain hopeful for the future of the F&B industry in Singapore and encourage you to continue supporting the incredible homegrown brands that make our culinary scene so unique".