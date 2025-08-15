Punggol Coast Hawker Centre: 5 stalls to visit for handmade puffs, affordable seafood and more

The spanking new Punggol Coast Hawker Centre officially opened on Jul 25. Located a stone’s throw away from Punggol Coast MRT station, the 576-seater food haven with 40 stalls is outfitted with cashless payment systems at every stall and a high-tech queue system powered by AI video analytics. This system maps foot traffic, tracks queue times and even spots safety hazards like spills or smoke, so staff can swoop in to clean or clear crowds.

Stall holders get access to real-time customer flow data, helping them plan manpower and speed up service, to help customers' dining experience be smoother and safer.

The centre also boasts a curated mix of heritage favourites, Gen Z hawkerpreneurs and Michelin-recognised eateries.

Here are five worth checking out.

1. WHAT THE PUFF!