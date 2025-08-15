Punggol Coast Hawker Centre: 5 stalls to visit for handmade puffs, affordable seafood and more
There are 40 stalls at the new food centre. For those who don't have the time and tummy space to try them all, zero in on these five that are worth checking out.
The spanking new Punggol Coast Hawker Centre officially opened on Jul 25. Located a stone’s throw away from Punggol Coast MRT station, the 576-seater food haven with 40 stalls is outfitted with cashless payment systems at every stall and a high-tech queue system powered by AI video analytics. This system maps foot traffic, tracks queue times and even spots safety hazards like spills or smoke, so staff can swoop in to clean or clear crowds.
Stall holders get access to real-time customer flow data, helping them plan manpower and speed up service, to help customers' dining experience be smoother and safer.
The centre also boasts a curated mix of heritage favourites, Gen Z hawkerpreneurs and Michelin-recognised eateries.
Here are five worth checking out.
1. WHAT THE PUFF!
Don’t be fooled by the cheeky name: These Gen Z hawkers are serious about curry puffs. Run by 23-year-old Lim Yuan Ming, a university student juggling finance classes and food biz duties, the stall was first launched at Changi Village Hawker Centre with two partners, his brother and their friend.
Their puffs are handmade daily, offering both traditional flavours like curry chicken and sardine, as well as creative spins like black pepper chicken and hae bee hiam (dried shrimp). They’ve since expanded the business to Bedok and now bring their flaky, generously filled pastries to the northeast, where they’re pulling the second-longest queue in the hawker centre, according to a PR rep.
Prices here remain the same as their other two hawker stalls: S$2 for the OG curry and sardine puffs and S$2.50 for jazzed-up flavours like cheesy curry and black pepper chicken.
2. HEE HEE HEE STEAMED FISH & SEAFOOD
Started by fishmonger pals Jack Lim and Sky Sim, aged 40, this humble steamed seafood stall first made waves at Blk 79 Circuit Road Food Centre when it opened in 2022. Their access to Jurong Fishery Port gives them first dibs on fresh seafood at wholesale prices – savings they pass on to customers. Their cooking skills? Self-taught via YouTube and customer feedback.
Inspired by the success of popular stall Hanjiang Seafood Square also on Circuit Road, the duo launched Hee Hee Hee Steamed Fish & Fish Soup to offer affordable, a la carte steamed seafood dishes.
Steamed Hong Kong-style (soya sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine), their signature dishes include grouper (S$10) and golden pomfret (S$12). They also serve prawns, crayfish and sambal seafood, depending on daily availability.
3. SINGAPORE FRIED HOKKIEN MEE & SEAFOOD
Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee, a Michelin Bib Gourmand winner from Whampoa Food Market, has been frying up its signature dish since 1974.
According to Facebook user Peter Tay, the heritage stall drew a whopping 50-minute queue on opening day. They serve the wet style of fried Hokkien mee. Expect a gooey, wok hei-packed plate of yellow noodles and bee hoon, topped with prawns, squid, pork belly and a dollop of their signature housemade sambal for that extra kick.
At Whampoa, prices range from S$5 to S$15 but at the Punggol outpost, you get three fixed options: S$5.20, S$7.30 and S$9.40.
4. HOCK HAI (HONG LIM) CURRY CHICKEN
This beloved stall is known for its comforting bowls of curry chicken noodles and satay bee hoon. The brand dates back more than 20 years and was first set up near Bedok Interchange.
The family business is now run by the nephew of the owner, who took over in 2016 and expanded to Fernvale before arriving in Punggol.
Prices here start at S$3.50 for a basic shredded chicken noodle, while heftier bowls of curry chicken or satay bee hoon go for S$5.50 to S$7.50 – just a little more than the OG Bedok branch, but on par with Fernvale.
5. SOUTH BUONA VISTA ROAD DUCK RICE
After quietly shuttering its standalone eatery at Desker Road last year due to rental hikes, beloved South Buona Vista Braised Duck has resurfaced at the brand-new Punggol Coast Hawker Centre. The same signature boneless duck rice is served, now from a modest hawker stall run by married couple, Ang Chiap Teck and Lily Lim.
Queues reportedly hit over an hour on its opening day, the longest in the hawker centre, and the stall still boasts the longest lines to this day.
According to Facebook user Peter Tay, the duck “tastes just as good”, but the sambal kang kong could be spicier. The bird comes with two dips: A fragrant hae bee hiam sambal and tangy chilli-vinegar sauce.
Punggol Coast Hawker Centre is located at 84 Punggol Way, Singapore 29911. Open daily 6am to 10pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.